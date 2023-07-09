Square Enix president assures about having “assets” to cater to the younger generation

Square Enix president and representative director Takashi Kiryu talked about the Japanese video game developers having “assets” to please their audience, including the new and young generation of gamers.

Square Enix is not an unknown name to the gaming community. It was founded in 2003 by the merger of two Japanese video game-developing titans, Square and Enix. The impact of this video game developer has been massive on the video game industry. After all, they created series like Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, and Kingdom Hearts.

There is a massive audience for all the games created by Square Enix. A lot of gamers even grew up playing games created by them. Hence, there are concerns about whether this Japanese game company can grab the new younger audience’s attention. They have recently addressed this issue in the 43rd Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Square Enix is prepared for the younger generation

In the recent Annual Shareholder’s Meeting, Square Enix president Takashi Kiryu was questioned about the plans for younger gamers. After all, their current users are growing older. Many of them might quit playing video games because of their busy lives, while those still playing their games would be doing so because of the nostalgic emotion of the series.

The target audience for every game studio, including Square Enix, is the younger audience. So, President Kiryu assured us that they have a plethora of content to cater to a diverse audience. The younger generation of gamers is also part of some of their content and would prefer to approach this new audience even more.

“With regard to approaching the younger generation, our Group has a wide range of business areas, including not only the game business but also the publishing and amusement businesses, and the range of our content is also diverse. Some of our content does find favor with the younger generation. While leveraging these assets, we would like to increase our reach to the younger generation and expand our fan base by strengthening our global publishing system.”

Upcoming 2023 games from this Japanese game developer

Talking about catering to their audience, some exciting titles from Square Enix will release in the remainder of 2023. The Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai is only a few months away, as it will hit the shelves on September 28. This hack-and-slash action RPG will be available on various platforms.

But this is not the only Dragon Quest title released this year. On December 1, 2023, Square Enix will release a spin-off game, Dragon Quest Monsters. Unlike previous installments in the series, the gameplay would have drastic changes. Instead of players’ in-game characters doing the tasks, they will breed monsters to do them.

If it’s too much Dragon Quest, the Japanese studio also has Star Ocean: The Second Story R. It is a remake of their 1999-released Star Ocean: The Second Story. It is an action RPG and will release across various platforms, like most games from this game developer.

