Genshin Impact 3.6 Sumeru map leaks: New gadgets and areas revealed

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks are trickling in and the Sumeru area will receive an update if Reddit leaks are to be believed. Aside from an expansion of the Liyue area, the Sumeru region will also get a new Sumeru desert. The most recent leaks showcase the expanded region, its size, and a new gadget.

Previously available leaks were extremely contradictory, with one suggesting that there would be an area expansion, while others suggested there wouldn’t be an expansion.

Also Read: Is Hogwarts Legacy 2 Confirmed? Why There WILL be a Sequel to the Franchise

Genshin Impact 3.6 Sumeru map leaks suggest new additions including new gadgets

The new leaks suggest that a new area will now become playable. Earlier, it was just a small desert in the Sumeru region. From the leaks showcased on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit, travelers have found information about the desert area, Chenyu Vale. Another leak suggests the addition of a divine tree in Liyue.

Genshin Impact Team China is accredited for the latest leaks whose official translations have shown some interesting additions for the v3.6 update. The official translation from the leaks read (sic):

The objective in the new area is to ‘restore the sky’ there (maybe like clearing the fog in tsurumi?).

Slusa calls us the Lord of Yasna (Yasna Monument on the map is 谒颂幽境, Slusa calls us 谒颂主).

At the beginning (of the new quest I presume), Slusa claims that restoring the sky is their life’s purpose.

The sky above the canopy of the giant tree in the sea of flowers has been desecrated (no idea if this is literal or figurative).

The new map is around the same size as the Desert of Hadramaveth, and this should be the final map extension we get for Sumeru.

When will the 3.6 version release?

After the release of the 3.5 version on March 1, 2023, a 42-day cycle will be followed. A live stream will premiere two weeks before the actual update rolls out to showcase these new changes. This means that the 3.6 version update will come around April 11 or 12, 2023.

The update will also introduce two characters: Kaveh and Baizhu. In the banner rerun, travelers can expect Nahida and Nilou to make a comeback. Since the theme of this update surrounds Dendro characters, Nahida and Nilou seem to be a perfect fit for it.

Also read: “Trying to speak out against racism and transphobia has costed us…”: Girlfriend Reviews on Hogwarts Legacy review backlash