Adin Ross Gifts $300000 Worth of Jewelry to Konvy

Adin David Ross recently gifted Konvy a chain and a ring speculated to be worth more than $300,000. Apart from being one of the most celebrated and wealthy live streamers in the industry, Adin is known for surprising his friends and colleagues with expensive watches, jewelry, and sometimes cars as a token of appreciation.



Adin Ross and the entire SSB group recently visited New York to collaborate with Felix “xQc” Lengyel. They had planned to spend an entire night at the American Dream Mall. Once in New York, Konvy, a fellow streamer and a member of the SSB group decided to go on a shopping spree with Adin Ross. The Kick streamer even agreed to buy Konvy a gift because he had been a good friend all along.

Eventually, Konvy and Adin ended up purchasing a lot of apparel and shoes. Sources also mentioned that Adin had bought Konvy a chain and a ring, even though those purchases weren’t documented on the stream. While Konvy wasted no time in uploading a picture with his gifts, several sources claimed the chain and the ring were worth more than $300,000. However, fans were not too excited about the gifts. People insulted Konvy by claiming that the chain was small. Another commenter asked the streamer to gain some individuality instead of sticking to Adin.

Adin Ross has a habit of handing out expensive gifts



Adin Ross is currently one of the most popular live streamers in the industry. He earns millions of dollars from streaming, gambling, brand deals, and promotions. Naturally, with such a massive income, the streamer is also known to spend lavishly on himself and his friends. As a matter of fact, the Kick Streamer has often gifted expensive pieces of jewelry, watches, and on some occasions cars to people he cares about.



Adin gifted Eddie and Bijan Tehrani, the founders of Kick.com, Audemars Piguet watches worth more than $200,000 each. Similarly, on Kai Carlo Cenat’s 22nd birthday, he was gifted an Audemars Piguet and a Richard Mille watch worth $110,000 and $200,000. The Kick streamer also gifted his colleague and close friend Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. a Cristiano Ronaldo collaboration Jacob & Co. watch estimated to be worth around $150,000 since Ronaldo is his soccer idol.

Apart from watches, Adin has also gifted cars to some of his closest people. Kai Cenat was gifted a Jeep Trackhawk on his birthday in January 2024. Similarly, he previously surprised his security guard with a Lamborghini Urus, his cameraman with a Tesla Model X, and recently his assistant with a brand-new BMW M4.