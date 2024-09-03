mobile app bar

Conor McGregor X Adin Ross? Sketch’s New Video Fuels Speculation of a Collaboration With UFC Icon

Conor McGregor may be coming back on a livestream again. The last time ‘The Notorious’ streamed, he was doing a sponsored gambling stream. Throughout the stream he kept talking trash about fighters in the UFC and clips from the stream went viral. Well, according to popular American streamer Sketch, a similar event may take place soon.

Sketch became a viral sensation this year for his phrase ‘Special teams, special plays, special players’. The American has since become one of the biggest streamers of 2024.

In a recent livestream, he spoke about how he was planning a sleepover stream with Adin Ross in Toronto. However, what he said next came as a shock to everyone,

“We’re going to Toronto, sleeping stream with Adin Ross….Also someone from, a fighter, one of the biggest fighters, I’ll give you a hint, he made a whiskey.”

 

Fans are excited of the prospect of seeing Conor McGregor on a livestream with Adin Ross and Sketch. The reason people believe it is McGregor is because Sketch stated he is one of the biggest fighters in the world, and the fact that he has a whiskey brand.

However, another fighter that does fit the description, but is not as big as McGregor, is his current rival Michael Chandler. It will be interesting to see if the rumors are really true in a weeks’ time.

This is not the first time the likes of Adin Ross will be collaborating with a UFC fighter. In the past, Sean O’Malley has appeared on a livestream as well.

Ross promised O’Malley a pink Tesla Cybertruck

Adin Ross and Sean O’Malley have become really good friends now. And it all started off when the streamer gifted ‘Sugar’ a pink low-rider after he beat Aljamain Sterling.

Since then, the pair have collaborated very frequently and have even sparred together. In a recent live stream, Ross made another promise with the champ, much to the latter’s delight.

“You win me some money, you know what’s going to happen. Imma just say it right now, I’m gonna get you a pink cybertruck if you win this fight.”

Ross even shook on it, promising the champ a pink Cybertruck if he won. The last time they made such a bet, Ross honored the bet and gifted the champ a $100,000 low rider. It will be interesting to see if ‘Sugar’ can honor his end of the bet.

