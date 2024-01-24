Reports Claim Adin Ross Has Spent Over $2000000 on Watches as Gifts Throughout His Career

Based on claims from recent reports, Adin David Ross has spent over $2 million on exclusive watches, which he purchased as gifts for his loved ones. Although Adin started his career as a live streamer at a very young age using Twitch as his platform, he soon began making a name for himself through collaborations with prominent personalities. Noticing his talent, the Kick live-streaming platform offered him a multi-million dollar contract, which further propelled him into the spotlight and kickstarted his reign as the Greatest of all Times (GOAT).

While Adin put in a lot of work to promote Kick, his commitment did not go unnoticed. The owners soon turned him into the face of the company and gave him numerous advantages, including on-stream gambling rights. Adin was also responsible for scouting up-and-coming talent, assisting them with their Kick contracts, and promoting them on social media. For this, he took 20% from their total streaming revenue, which earned him a lot of flak on social media

Apart from these income sources, Adin also earns a base salary from Kick, while his gambling wins and equity bonuses contribute significantly to his total net worth. The same sources even mention that Adin had earned an estimated $125 million throughout the entirety of 2023.



Not only has Adin amassed a massive net worth, but he also utilizes it to fund his luxurious lifestyle. Today, he is the owner of his own high-end house, a content-specific warehouse, multi-million dollars worth of luxury vehicles, and exclusive wristwatches. One should also not forget his recent purchase of a $2.5 million suite for Super Bowl LVIII, just to impress his new girlfriend. Hence, considering Adin’s affluence, dropping $2 million on gifts, may it be watches or cars is nothing out of the ordinary.



What are the costliest watches Adin Ross has handed out as gifts?

It is important to note that Adin doesn’t spend all of his money on himself. He makes sure that his loved ones and people who have supported him throughout his journey are happy and treated well. In fact, the streamer believes that spending loads on expensive gifts is a surefire way of expressing his gratitude. Thus, fans weren’t surprised when reports mentioned that he has spent well over $2 million on watches just to gift them to his friends and family.

Adin gifted two of the most expensive watches gifts to Eddie and Bijan, the owners of Kick.com on the occasion of Kick’s 1st birthday. Eddie was given an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 50th Anniversary 41mm Green Dial worth over $200k and Bijan was given an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph Selfwinding Chronograph 41mm White Dial 50th Anniversary, also worth over $200k.

Eddie and Bijan: Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 50th Anniversary 41mm Green Dial and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph Selfwinding Chronograph 41mm White Dial 50th Anniversary Prices: $200,000+ pic.twitter.com/IJbKNx47Rw — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) January 23, 2024

Similarly, Adin surprised Kai Carlo Cenat III, a popular Twitch streamer and close friend with not only a car but also a sophisticated watch for his 22nd birthday. It was a Richard Mille RM010 Titanium Yellow / Black Strap Limited Edition worth over $200k. Similarly, the Kick streamer also had a surprise for Kai for his 21st birthday, an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Frosted Gold 41mm Blue dial Limited Edition worth over $110k.

Kai Cenat: Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Frosted Gold 41mm Blue dial Limited Edition and a Richard Mille RM010 Titanium Yellow / Black Strap Limited Edition Prices: $110,000+ and $200,000+ pic.twitter.com/BQBC2Sp1tB — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) January 23, 2024

Even when it comes to his friends and family, Adin rarely holds back on his purchases. In fact, the streamer gifted his childhood friend, Raymond, a Rolex Day-Date Diamond-paved Dial with a Rainbow-colored Sapphires Platinum Bracelet worth over $120k. Other than that he has gifted at least a dozen more watches from brands like Rolex, AP, Richard Millie, Jacob & Co, etc. each worth anywhere between $10k to $75k.