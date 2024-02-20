Adin Ross Net Worth: The Streamer’s Conversation With Edward Craven Over the Value of $1000 Makes Fans Question Adin’s Wealth

Adin David Ross recently asked the founder of Kick.com, Edward Craven, the most unexpected question. The streaming sensation wanted to know what value just $1000 held for the billionaire. For a little context, Adin Ross is one of the greatest and wealthiest live streamers in the industry. He has also considered the Face of Kick since he joined the platform. Therefore, the streamer and Kick.com’s owners, Eddie and Bijan Tehrani are known to be close friends.

Eddie and Adin are known to speak to each other frequently and this time was nothing different. While conversing normally, Adin went ahead and asked Ed Craven what $1000 meant for him. He even asked him to be completely honest and not give socially acceptable answers. Interestingly, Eddie’s quick answer turned out to be quite well-thought. The Kick founder stated, “$1000 is a $1000, you look at every dollar as important man. If you start getting wasteful, things are downhill from there.”

Eddie even used his words to indirectly troll Adin Ross about his past. He claimed Adin Ross would have seen rich people blowing off money like $1000 did not matter much to them. Thereafter, he added that people need to respect any amount of money whether it be only $1000.

Eventually, Adin picked up on what Ed wanted to say but surprisingly acknowledged and stated, “I am not gonna lie, that sounds like me. Yeah, I gotta be better with money” while Ed responded, “Yeah, it was you up until like six or twelve months ago. As a matter of fact, this conversation made fans raise questions about the earnings and net worth of Adin Ross.

How did Adin Ross earn his money?

Adin Ross is known to generate the majority of his money from live streaming. He chose his career to be streaming at a very young age and started out on Twitch. Although he put in a lot of hard work which helped him acquire hundreds and thousands of views, he was eventually permabanned from Twitch. However, this did not deter him from his goal of being a topmost streamer in the industry.



Adin joining hands with Kick.com turned out to be an incredible decision for his career. Although it has never been officially disclosed, his contract is believed to be worth at least $100 million to $200 million. Furthermore, he was able to win the trust of the owners who gave him some special powers. Currently, Adin is allowed to invite other streamers to join the company, help them secure contracts, and even promote them on his own channel. Furthermore, he is legally entitled to charge 20% of their revenue as his fees.

Some of Adin’s other sources of income include ad revenues from his YouTube channels, brand promotions, sponsored ads, and streaming donations. Hence, considering his avenues of income, we believe the streaming sensation earns around $10 million a year. This puts Adin Ross’ net worth at around $50 million although the number is sure to rise in the future.

