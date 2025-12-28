Adin Ross Talks About His Relationship With Puka Nacua After the Antisemitic Incident

Puka Nacua has been making significant noise lately… both on the field and off it. While hauling in passes from Matthew Stafford, Nacua is leading the league in receptions and receiving yards per game and sits second in total receiving yards. But away from Sundays, the spotlight has not been as flattering.

Nacua landed in hot water recently after criticizing NFL officials and making offensive remarks during a livestream hosted by Adin Ross, which has, mind you, an audience of roughly seven million subscribers. Fellow streamer N3on was also part of the broadcast.

It was not exactly the kind of company fans expected an ascending NFL star to keep, and it quickly became a headache, with bad optics and ugly headlines. The league fined Nacua $25,000 for comments suggesting officials intentionally make incorrect calls and joke about them in private group chats.

Nacua also made a gesture/dance that was widely condemned as offensive to the Jewish community, drawing backlash from the NFL and even the Rams themselves. At that point, most assumed Nacua would distance himself from those streamers and move on, a clean break to stop the bleeding. But that hasn’t happened, it seems.

During a recent stream, Ross confirmed that he and Nacua are still in contact and continue to text. When a virtual guest on his stream suggested that the Rams wideout had blocked him on social media, Ross quickly shot it down, saying, “Wow, he did? We just texted the other day.”

Yikes: Adin Ross reveals that he’s still friends with Rams WR Puka Nacua and talks to him frequently despite Ross trying to get Puka to do an ANTISEMITIC jewish touchdown dance. pic.twitter.com/Hv8YxMAoAS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 28, 2025

“I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people,” Nacua said after his dance at Adin’s stream sparked online backlash.

“I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people,” added the wideout.

And regarding the comments about the officials, Nacua did not seem to care much. After the Rams’ 38-37 loss to the Seahawks, in which he racked up 225 yards on 12 receptions with two touchdowns, the wideout criticized the officials again in a now-deleted tweet.

“Can you say i was wrong. Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol,” he tweeted.

The Rams are one of the favorites to win it all this season, and Nacua should refrain from making off-field noise and focus on helping make that happen. When you are playing at an elite level, there is no reason to invite trouble that only distracts from what matters on game days.