Adin Ross’s Assistant Caught On Stream Soliciting, Raises Questions on Kick Policy

The Kick live streaming platform has taken a turn for the worse because of its relaxed Terms of Service and policies. Instances have shown up multiple times where some streamers took the lax policies for granted. What amuses everyone the most is that over-sexualization of content reaching out to underage n*dity is a common phenomenon now at Kick.

Advertisement

Quite recently, a misdemeanor happened regarding Adin David Ross’s assistant. Adin Ross has been named the Face of Kick for a reason. It is because of his talent, contacts, and fame that he has been chosen to be the ultimate one. However, not only Adin but also his assistant have made use of the relaxed policies for their benefit. Although certain controversial actions could be expected from newbies, the assistant to the face of Kick should not be reaching their bounds in this manner.

In fact, Adin’s assistant, Citrus was recently found soliciting an underaged female, demanding certain inappropriate actions from her on livestream. This was a shock to his viewers and Adin’s loyal community. A few fans turned out to be in his support claiming him to have not known her age. Otherwise, a majority found the clip disgusting.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1755084211243872260?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even worse, Citrus is not the first to do so on stream. Adin Ross was found streaming p*rn on stream. Multiple others crossed boundaries to portray n*dity and s*xual activities while livestreaming. That is everything that could totally ruin childhood. Somehow, such allowances on the Kick live streaming platform are only increasing by the day.

Is Kick being too lax with their policies allowing such behavior from Adin Ross’s assistant?

The Kick live streaming platform was initiated as a major rival to the Twitch live streaming platform. Since Twitch was completely dominant in the streaming industry, the owners of Kick cleverly applied several relaxed allowances over the platform’s TOS and policies. It was due to the relaxed allowances that several celebrated live streamers quickly jumped over to Kick.com.

Although the relaxed policies had become a boon for the streamers, the viewers were robbed of their visual safety. Since the majority of the streamer’s viewers were children, teens, and young adults, people were worried for the worse. As a matter of fact, the streamers were seen taking massive advantage of the allowances thereby portraying highly inappropriate intimate acts.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JakeSucky/status/1562898419567304707?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

It is important to note that, Kick’s policies are not only too relaxed about inappropriate intimate activities but also gambling, violence, promotion of underage drinking and smoking, inappropriate language, and more. If streamers were to perform such acts on other major streaming platforms, they would get instantly permabanned.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pokimanelol/status/1752755324652814759?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Such allowances also had an impact on acquiring a few popular streamers. For example, Imane “Pokimane” Anys, one of the greatest female live streamers quit Twitch recently. And during her choice of the streaming platform, there sure was an option of choosing Kick. However, it is speculated that such lax policies and overuse of demeaning culture within the platform stayed her hand.