“It’s because my counter claims on strikes did not go to effect”: xQc shocked as copyright claims terminates his YouTube account

Félix “xQc” Lengyel involved in another online drama as he retaliates to his recent YouTube copyright claim issued by Legal Eagle. During this issue, the YouTuber and Twitch star got sued over the claim that he uses other’s content for his monetary benefit. These allegations were denied by him recently and quoted “It is not a crime” during his streams.

However, these counters didn’t work out as his YouTube channel was taken down for these allegations. After this issue, xQc proclaimed that the strikes were only happening because he didn’t take steps against them. Nonetheless, the content creator won’t be able to post his creations for a while on Google’s video platform.

Legal Eagle’s claim stated the following on this video before charging a case against the streamer:

xQc Is Stealing Content (and So Are Most Reaction Streamers) and shared on his channel which has over 3 million subscribers.

When dealing with the matter xQc did put forward a strong point during his stream against Legal Eagle. According to him, most of the content pushed out by the Legal Eagle is based on the popularity of streamers and reacting to their content. The hypocrisy of the third-party claims of copyright infringement has intrigued netizens, which is raising a lot of conversation.

xQc fans left in shock as they finds out his YouTube account is gone

As of November 26, 2023, 6 am CEST, the YouTube channel of xQc has been officially taken down and hasn’t been noticed by the streamer yet. However, his fans have been active regarding the matter and informed netizens about it. This event is saddening to many, to which netizens have reacted.

The seriousness of the third-party claims of copyright infringement is real and most online creators are aware of it. A similar kind of situation happened with PewDiePie a few years ago, when one of his songs was taken away from him. Moreover, copyright infringement issues have been there on the platform for a long time and seasoned netizens are aware of it as well.

Thus, the problem faced by xQc at the moment comes out to be disheartening to his fans as of now. Many have shared their sadness about it on Twitter and hope for his quick return. As of now, his other online mediums haven’t been taken down yet, which is positive information to many.