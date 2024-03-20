“Bro Pull Over!” – Kai Cenat Begs His Fan to Pull Over After Realizing He Is the Suspect of a Live Police Chase

Kai Carlo Cenat III was recently watching a live police chase during his Twitch livestream when he was left dumbfounded by a sudden realization. Kai Cenat is one of the leading Twitch streamers known for his hilarious character and exciting content. He does have a loyal fanbase of almost 9.5 million on Twitch and thousands more on other platforms. However, they have been pulling off some reckless and extreme stunts as of late.



It was during a recent livestream that the streamer had to face a similarly scary situation. Kai was watching a live stolen car pursuit on stream when he came to know that the suspect was his fan. Furthermore, the suspect was also watching Kai’s livestream while speeding away from the police. He subsequently went live on Instagram asking people to let the streamer know what he was doing, stating, “Tell Kai I’m in this b*tch… I am not putting my face on this b*tch at all.”

Kai Cenat hopped into the fans’ Instagram Live to confirm the news and was dumbfounded by the revelation. However, once he realized the seriousness of the situation, he kept begging the fan to stop, saying,



“Pull over bro!”

Unfortunately, the fan claimed that he was not listening to what the 22-year-old had to say. He further asked Kai not to worry about him getting caught, stating “I ain’t doing sh*t you tell me to do bro, I know my route gang.” Additionally, the suspect claimed he just wanted Kai to know that he was watching his streams. After seeing his fan committing a crime and getting involved in a police chase, the award-winning streamer cried out loud screaming, “Oh my God, the mafias’ are thugs. You’ll some thugs, Oh my god!”

How did fans react to the shocking incident?

Like Kai Cenat, his fans were also shocked beyond belief by what they had witnessed. DramaAlert shared the entire sequence on X, and as expected, people quickly claimed it was the wildest experience they ever had while watching a stream



A commenter also pointed out the danger the fan was in. He questioned how the suspect was able to speed away from cops and watch the live stream at the same time. Another Twitter user stated that people like them could end up hurting others just for clout.

Looking at the intense pressure the streamer was under, some people suggested relaxing a little as Kai had no hand in the whole matter. At the same time, another commenter requested the Twitch star to bail him out of jail since the suspect in the car was a diehard fan.



On the other hand, some doubted the authenticity of the incident and were more interested in spreading hate. They blamed Kai for the situation and for ruining an entire generation, while others insisted that the entire situation might have been staged.