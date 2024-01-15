Kai Cenat Casually Facetimes 50 Cent Asking for a Role in Power

The recent live stream of Kai Carlo Cenat III turned out to be jaw-dropping as he Facetimed 50 Cent while collaborating with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and a few of his friends. For a brief context, Kai Cenat is currently one of the top-rated live streamers in the industry known for his high-tier collaborations alongside various other content including reactions, reviews, and more.

His recent Twitch stream turned out to be a shocker for his fans and viewers as he invited A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, a popular rapper to his crib for a collaboration. Just for better understanding, the streaming sensation, and the rapper have been friends for quite some time and Kai has also helped the rapper by directing one of his music videos. The video was finally released a couple of months back garnering immense love for Kai’s direction.

Kai Cenat’s stream turned out to be even better and exciting when he decided to Facetime 50 Cent on stream and ask the long-awaited question. Moments after 50 Cent answered his call, the Streamy Award winner asked, “Yo, Yo, Yo…Can I please get an episode of Power, bro?” Although 50 Cent agreed to work on the request he needed to make sure Kai would be capable of doing a role if given to him.

The streaming sensation with a glimpse of confidence showcased his immediate interest in a role. He stated, “Yes I could bro,…Whatever gangster part, whatever you need me to do, I not gonna go off, n*gga I swear I could do whatever” On the other hand, the online community was starstruck to the point that Kai Cenat could casually get 50 Cent on a call and talk to him. They praised the fame he had gained in his career and also went on to wonder how live streamers had access to and could hang out with so many celebrities. A Twitter user claimed Kai Cenat would be having the president’s number one day.

Did Kai Cenat meeting 50 Cent during the Knicks game pay off?

By the way, this was not the first time Kai Cenat has had a conversation with 50 Cent. A couple of weeks back, during Kai Cenat’s attendance at the New York Knicks game, he saw the rap legend and his son walk across him to his seat while he got to click some pictures. Interestingly, after a while, the rapper approached Kai with his son requesting to click a few pictures with his son. 50 Cent explained how his son was his fan, forcing him to request clicking a few pictures.

It is possible that Kai Cenat must have received his number right over there. However, according to the two-time Streamer of the Year winner, he had forgotten to ask the most important question i.e. to allow him to play a role in Power. Power is a crime-based American drama television series with 50 Cent playing a character as well as being the executive producer of the show.

Since 50 Cent is the executive producer of Power, he does have the power to recommend actors for certain roles. So, based on the positive response to the streamer’s request from the executive producer of Power, there is a huge possibility that Kai Cenat might show up in the show one day.