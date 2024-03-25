More About Tyla: The South African Singer Collaborated With Kai Cenat on His Latest Livestream

Tyla is a South African singer and songwriter who collaborated with Kai Carlo Cenat III on his latest Twitch stream. Tyla Laura Seethal professionally known as Tyla was born and brought up in Johannesburg, South Africa. Interestingly, Tyla was interested in music from a young age as she persistently created original songs and covers during her school days. She even shared her creations on social media, which is how Tyla slowly started gaining traction online.



The South African singer’s persistence did not go in vain as a manager eventually discovered Tyla during high school. He helped organize her initial recording sessions, and in 2019, Tyla released her first single “Getting Late” as well as an accompanying music video which garnered national success. By 2021, she had already signed a recording contract with Epic Records and went on to release her single “Overdue.” in the same year. In the next couple of years, she would even go on to release “Girl Next Door” which ranked 39 on the US Afrobeats songs chart.

July 2023 marked Tyla’s international breakthrough with her lead single “Water”, which was a part of her debut studio album “Tyla”. This song went viral within a few days of release on YouTube and TikTok, spawning a viral dance challenge. It became a top 10 hit in nine different countries and ranked No.1 on New Zealand and US Afrobeats music charts. Readers will be interested to know that Tyla even went on to win the Award for Best African Music Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards for “Water,” which made her the youngest-ever African artist to win a Grammy Award.

It was after Tyla’s international breakthrough, that she got the opportunity to perform her songs on several reputed shows. A few of the notable shows she performed on, include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Bianca Show, and The Voice. Tyla has also performed at the 2023 Dolce & Gabbana afterparty at Milan Fashion Week, and she joined Chris Brown at his Under the Influence Tour. Eventually, the 22-year-old’s debut album “Tyla” was released in March 2024 with a total of 14 songs, and her reputation helped her feature top talents from the industry, including Becky G, and Travis Scott.

Fans claim Tyla and Kai Cenat would make a great couple

Kai Cenat is a celebrated live streamer known for his collaborations with top talents from the music industry. After streaming with legends like Nicki Minaj, and Drake, Kai revealed that Tyla would come on as a guest on his last livestream. The clip from Kai’s livestream was shared by Scubaryan on X, and fans immediately wondered if the Twitch streamer was dating the 22-year-old.



It is important to note that Tyla and Kai Cenat are not dating and are just friends. However, the online community wanted to believe otherwise. Fans stated that the South African singer looked beautiful, and even gave her the moniker “Beautiful Queen” before claiming she would be the perfect match for Kai Cenat. X User “destroynectar” also came out and stated that the two would make a great couple. It is important to note that Kai did ask Tyla on a date during their stream together, but the South African singer decided to turn him down.

