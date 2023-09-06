“Bro that’s f**ked up” – Jake Paul questions Adin Ross on stream for wearing Balenciaga

Jake Paul started strong as one of the top-rated YouTubers in the world. Although Jake had more than 20 million followers on YouTube, he decided to train and become a professional boxer just like his brother Logan Paul. Recently, Jake even confronted Adin David Ross in one of his streams for wearing Balenciaga.

Adin Ross is one of the most celebrated live-streaming stars in the world. In fact, he had more than 7 million followers on Twitch before he was banned from the platform. The streamer later went on to sign a multi-million dollar contract with Kick and currently has almost 700k followers. He covers highly controversial topics on stream, as he recently confronted Zherka for being a pedophile and spoke about his relapse into Lean addiction.

Jake Paul and Adin Ross usually train together in the gym, and they recently had a pretty weird confrontation. Let’s dive in to see what Jake had to say after he saw Adin Ross wearing Balenciaga.

Jake Paul confronts Adin Ross for wearing Balenciaga

Balenciaga is currently one of the leading fashion brands in the world. But the brand got into a massive controversial situation after announcing their Spring/Summer collection 2023 in November 2022. The ad campaign portrayed two children holding plush teddy bears, but the clothes they wore were quite suggestive.

A few other ad campaigns by Balenciaga featured other forms of questionable references. One photo showed case papers of child abuse imagery while another photo featured a book that had pictures of naked children and severed body parts. Naturally, these ad campaigns made people believe that the fashion brand was promoting child abuse, child pornography, and pedophilia.

In a recent livestream, Adin wore a Balenciaga T-shirt to the boxing gym, where he came across Jake Paul, After a few seconds of chitter chatter, Jake noticed that Adin was wearing a Balenciaga shirt and immediately asked if he was really wearing that s**t. Jake Paul also added, “Bro, that is f**ked up”.

Adin Ross was surprised by his reaction and asked “What, Balenciaga!” Jake immediately explained that he was supporting the pedophiles if he was wearing a Balenciaga apparel. Adin was pretty confused by the confrontation and asked if that was really true. The streamer also claimed he would immediately take the shirt off and even asked if Jake had something else that he could wear.

The online community completely supported Jake. They also commented that people will think twice before wearing Balenciaga in the future Here is what they had to say.

Jake Paul couldn’t stay away from controversy even inside the boxing ring



The same live stream which covered the Balenciaga issue, delved into another controversial area when Jake came across Sneako . While talking in the boxing ring, Sneako proceeded to ask Jake his opinion on multiple genders. Jake promptly answered that there were three genders, Male, Female, and mentally ill.

People had mixed thoughts about Jake’s answer to Sneako’s question. While most of them accepted Jake’s statement, some opposing his views and stated that Jake had to apologize for the statement made.

