“This time it will be real” – Adin Ross sets the next milestone to bring in Donald Trump and Dana White to his livestream

Adin David Ross is touted as one of the most popular live streamers in the industry. His exciting content attracted more than 7 million followers when he was using Twitch and now he has over 720k followers on the live-streaming platform, Kick, which he joined only a while back. Recently, Adin shocked his fans by announcing that he planned on featuring Donald Trump and Dana White in his stream.

Other than being one of the most known people in the streaming industry, Adin is also considered to be very controversial because of his statements, activities, and collaborations. In fact, he brought in so many highly controversial people on stream that at one point in time, he was considered to be a brand risk and the situation kept escalating until no one wanted to join Adin’s stream.

Let’s dive in to understand what Adin has set as his next epic milestone and how it could turn out.

Adin Ross preparing for a Donald Trump and Dana White livestream

Adin Ross’s live streams include a variety of content. Although some of it is controversial, he has indulged in IRL streams, pranks, confrontations, and reactions, all in an effort to provide exciting content for his viewers. He is also always on the lookout for popular and controversial personalities to feature on his streams.

Adin recently claimed he would be trying to invite Donald Trump and Dana White to his stream as soon as possible. Donald Trump is an American politician and was the 45th President of the United States. He served as President from 2017 and 2021. Readers would be interested to know that Adin even got to meet Donald Trump in April 2023 at a UFC event, where they exchanged a couple of words.



Likewise, Adin also got to meet Dana White and Mike Tyson at the same April 2023 event. Dana White is the CEO and the President of UFC, an MMA championship. Incidentally, Adin and Dana know each other because of their similar interests in gambling, and they even gambled together earlier this year.



Adin Ross’s keen interest in bringing in controversial people on stream can never go wrong with Donald Trump and Dana White. We believe a personal discussion about politics and gambling could prove to be an exciting stream for his viewers. Moreover, Adin insisted that this time he would be bringing in the real people and not body doubles because it would be his dream come true if he could pull this off.

Netizens were not ready to accept that he could possibly invite and bring Donald Trump to his stream. They were assured that it was going to be another body double without a doubt. One commenter also asked if there was anything Donald Trump and Adin Ross had in common.

Adin Ross and Kim Jong Un stream was a farce

Adin Ross has previously fooled his viewers after making similar promises. He claimed a while back that he was all set to bring Kim Jong Un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea to his stream. But people were left shocked when they got to see a lookalike of the North Korean Leader on stream. Naturally, that stream went down in history for losing the most viewers in under a minute.

The trick Adin pulled during his Kim Jong Un stream made him lose his viewers’ trust. That is the reason why his recent claim to bring in Donald Trump and Dana White on stream received mixed reactions from fans. There was barely anyone who believed his claims to be true, and most were sure that he would hire another body double once the day arrived.

