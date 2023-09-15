“He loves streaming, he loves his community” – Sneako reveals that Adin Ross was upset at the end of the jail stream because his community called him an “L”

Adin David Ross is one of the most celebrated live streamers known to rule the Kick live streaming platform. He rose to prominence owing to his exciting gaming content and collaborations with popular streamers and YouTubers. But Adin Ross was recently told to be very upset after his community called him an “L” at the end of the jail stream.

Adin Ross started his streaming career on Twitch with NBA 2k20 content. He later started playing wager matches and added reaction and confrontation content about controversial subjects to his streams by collaborating with other popular streamers thereby promoting his viral status.

Adin recently organized a jail stream in collaboration with Rangesh “N3on” Mutama, Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy, and ShnaggyHose inspired by the Tate brother’s statement that he and Sneako would not be able to survive 24 hours in prison. Let’s dive in to see why Adin’s community is calling him an “L.”

Sneako reveals the reason behind upset Adin Ross at the end of the jail stream

Sneako, in one of his latest streams, revealed that Adin Ross was extremely upset about his community for calling him an L during the jail stream. The jail stream was organized by Adin to present to the viewers the true living conditions in a prison. He made sure to include all the terrible situations you could be facing while living in a prison.

The inspiration behind the jail stream was Tate brother’s statements that Adin and Sneako could not survive 24 hours in prison. Although the livestream was really fun to watch, his viewers were very upset that Adin did not stick to completing 24 hours in the jail stream. The complete stream turned out to be only around 6 hours long. So netizens spammed his stream chat with “L Adin”.

Sneako said in his live stream that Adin Ross loves streaming and his online community. According to Sneako Adin always puts his heart and soul behind each and every stream. He adds that when the community spammed Adin’s chat with “L Adin” after working so hard, it hurt Adin Ross immediately because he cares about his stream and community.

Sneako added that he asked Adin to go 24 hours while he was being trolled but he was already upset about himself and what the community thinks about him. The community had mixed emotions regarding Sneako’s response. Some people were in support of Adin. They applauded his content and asked him to not get upset at everything while many called both Adin Ross and Sneako to be fake.

Adin Ross is considered to be the core of every disappointment

The jail stream was not the first time his community was disappointed in Adin Ross. Although Adin loves to play with critical controversies, his wearing a Balenciaga T-shirt while live streaming was a big mistake. Adin was also confronted by Jake Paul while they met asking “Are you really wearing this s**t, Bro that is f**ked up.”

After Jake’s explanation of why people wearing Balenciaga are currently considered support to pedophiles, Adin immediately proposes to take the shirt off. But it was too late, Adin Ross hated and considered the core of the disappointment by the online community.

