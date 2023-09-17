“All the shit is f**king rigged” – Adin Ross thinks that the boxing drama between KSI, Jake Paul, and Logan Paul is completely rigged

Adin Davis Ross is a globally recognized live streamer on the Kick live streaming platform. He started his career with gaming content and rose to fame due to his streamer collaborations and controversial situations. Adin Ross recently told KSI on his recent Kick livestream that the boxing drama between KSI, Jake Paul, and Logan Paul was completely rigged.

Advertisement

Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji is currently one of the top-rated English YouTubers and a member of the Sidemen YouTube group. He is also well-known as a singer, boxer, and businessman with peak designations in PRIME Hydration, Misfits Boxing, and a couple more. KSI has an upcoming boxing match with Tommy Fury. It is one of the most anticipated matches since both have a no-loss record in boxing.

Let’s dive in to understand what Adin Ross thinks about the boxing drama between KSI, Logan Paul, and Jake Paul.

Advertisement

Adin Ross has an open conversation with KSI

Adin Ross recently organized a Kick livestream to have an open conversation with KSI and his opponent Tommy Fury. KSI was the first guest invited on the Kick livestream and Adin Ross confronted KSI straight on. KSI was very certain that he was going to win the boxing match against Tommy Fury.

Adin Ross said on stream that if KSI was confident about winning, he could go ahead and bet some money on him. KSI replied by adding that he was so confident in himself that he was trying to bet 1 million dollars on himself. According to KSI, the authorities were not allowing that to happen so he might be trying to find some people who could help him out.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdinUpdatess/status/1703170966438707661?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jake Paul was asked to join the livestream conversation. KSI and Jake Paul had a pretty heated conversation about who was a better boxer. KSI notified that he had no losses in the boxing record whereas Jake had lost a boxing match before. Later, a conversation sparked up about the beef between KSI, Jake Paul, and Logan Paul.

Adin Ross clearly stated to KSI that all this boxing Sh*t was completely rigged. According to Adin Ross KSI and Jake Paul do not have any beef between each other. He also says to KSI that there will be a KSI vs Jake Paul boxing fight in the future which will turn out to be the biggest fight. Then Logan Paul will be going against Jake Paul all because he is mad. Adin finally adds that the end result will be that all three will be friends with each other staying on an island, sipping champagne, and sitting on millions of dollars. KSI simply answers “No”.

Advertisement

Netizens had mixed reactions to the statements. Here is what they had to say.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SuperDaffyy/status/1703171540307603680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fouseynewss/status/1703216789952348400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/0xTrippi/status/1703185987168518621?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NJ0elog/status/1703171152875823397?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adin Ross makes ruthless confrontations

Adin Ross is known to speak about controversial situations. He has the guts to confront other popular live streamers and content creators about their truth. Adin Ross confronted Zherka a few days ago on his Kick livestream and asked him to his face if he was really a pedophile.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1694077684417020199?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Zherka has stated before that he had been to a state where it was legal to engage in s*xual activities with minors. Zherka answered Adin Ross with a yes and said that he found minors to be extremely h*t. Adin Ross was shocked by the answer and stated that there was no way he was going to believe what he was saying was true.

Adin Ross is the king of confrontations. Click here to know why Adin Ross confronted Kai Cenat while live streaming.