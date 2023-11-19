Fortune smiles on IShowSpeed as EAFC 24 delivers him the ultimate pack featuring Cristiano Ronaldo

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. rose to be one of the most popular live streamers in the industry with more than 21.5 million subscribers on YouTube. His unique mix of content that includes gaming, reaction, IRL, and more has always kept his fans excited, allowing him to garner hundreds and thousands of viewers on his streams. Love from his fans also got him an award in the Streamy Awards 2023.

Other than streaming, IShowSpeed is immensely popular for his hyper personality, and love for football and his football icon Cristiano Ronaldo. It was in his recent YouTube livestream and while playing EAFC 24, fortune smiled on Speed that he packed Cristiano Ronaldo. His fans witnessed him hyped and going crazy about packing Ronaldo, screaming and jumping around his room.

IShowSpeed has made a name for himself being one of the biggest fans of Ronaldo. Viewers have seen him chanting about the Football icon since he was first introduced to football and he had seen Ronaldo’s gameplay. Speed has never missed a single match in which the football icon is participating. The streamer makes sure he can be stadium-present wherever Ronaldo has gone, may it be Portugal or Al Nassr, if not at least viewing him on live telecasting.

Darren got the opportunity to fulfill his dreams of meeting Ronaldo when he flew to Portugal where the football icon played for his country. Speed made sure to wait by the exit, meet Ronaldo, and click pictures with him as it became the best day in Speed’s life. He also shows the same amount of craziness and energy when he packs Cristiano Ronaldo on the FIFA/EAFC video game.

IShowSpeed could be the biggest fan of Cristiano Ronaldo publicly

Cristiano Ronaldo among a few other footballers has risen to become a big influence on the world. Although there is always a heated debate about Messi vs Ronaldo, who is the better player, popular personalities around the world like Virat Kohli, Rafael Nadal, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Joshua, and obviously IShowSpeed called him their GOAT.

IShowSpeed has publicly claimed to be the biggest fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and also wants all his viewers and fans to be a fan of Ronaldo. Speed has also been seen asking every individual he meets including popular personalities like Kim Kardashian their opinion about Ronaldo vs Messi.

He completely loses his mind may it be when the footballer scores goals or when he packs Ronaldo on the FIFA video game series. Speed’s dream had come true once again when he packed Ronaldo in EA Sports FC 24.