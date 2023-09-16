“Let me actually hear this sh*t” – IShowSpeed finds a guy on OmeTV who made erotic music about him

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is one of the top-rated and viral personalities in the live-streaming industry. He live streams a variety of content on YouTube and is loved by more than 20 million fans. IShowSpeed recently found a guy on OmeTV while live streaming who makes erotic music about him.

IShowSpeed has delivered a string of viral live streams since his visit to Japan. He started out by hiring a professional girlfriend for his tour and proceeded to meet top-tier celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Neymar. But his days of enjoyment came to an end when he accidentally flashed his genitals on stream. The internet named him IShowMeat after the incident.

OmeTV is an equivalent to Omegle where people can meet other people around the world. Let’s dive in to learn about how he reacted to the guy on OmeTV who made erotic songs about him.

IShowSpeed is shocked by erotic music made about him

IShowSpeed includes a variety of content on his YouTube live streams. Although he primarily focuses on gaming content, he does occasional reactions and OmeTv streams. IShowSpeed gets to meet a lot of his fans on OmeTV which he feels good about. The IShowMeat incident changed OmeTV streams to be a nightmare. He recently called the police on two Estonian kids for calling him IShowMeat.

Recently, IShowSpeed met a guy from Nigeria who had a YouTube channel. He proceeded to ask for the name of his YouTube channel, gave him a shoutout, and asked his viewers to immediately subscribe to the channel. Speed goes through his content and finds a music video about him. He listens to a tiny bit of the song and is immediately weirded out by the song.

While the latter was explaining his support towards IShowSpeed, he stops him mid-way and asks him “What the f**k is this”. The lyrics of the song had words stating details about Speed’s meat. The latter asks Speed not to judge him based on his work. IShowSpeed responds by saying that he is just going to act like he has not seen whatever the f**k he just saw.

The person offers to delete everything on his YouTube channel but Speed immediately tells him not to do anything like that. He asks him to keep grinding and informs him that he has subscribed to his channel. The latter’s camera collapses thereby losing connection but IShowSpeed continues to listen to the lyrics. By the end of the song, Speed had no words to express his feelings about what he just heard.

Netizens were in disbelief at what they just experienced. A commenter stated that what was wrong with the Nigerians.

IShowSpeed meets Estonian troll kids on OmeTV

This was not the only weird experience Speed has faced on OmeTV. Recently, he met two kids from Estonia who called him IShowMeat on OmeTV. IShowSpeed was shocked but proceeded to call the police on the kids and informed them to contact the Estonian Police Department and put them in jail.

Speed stated to the kids that they hadn’t learned their lesson yet so they would be put in jail. But Speed was shocked to see that they did not care about what happened and were listening to music on their phones. The online community did not believe he contacted the police and stated that it should have been his friend.

