Streamer Destiny baits himself into saying the N-word while schooling

Steven “Destiny” Kenneth Bonnell II, is among the most popular political commentators and live streamers in the industry. However, despite his beliefs, he recently uttered the N-word in one of his latest streams, leaving his fans surprised.

The N-word is a euphemism that is used as a racial slur for a person of color. Unfortunately, this word is deeply embedded in American history and reminds us of a time when people were discriminated against and tortured because of their skin color. Before the American Civil War, whites who supported slavery used this word to describe all African Americans and thus, this derogatory term is considered especially sensitive and controversial.

Society as a whole has looked down upon the use of the N-word because of its shameful past and the way it insults people of color. As a matter of fact, one will rarely come across such words being used in everyday life. Likewise, the stigma attached to the word brings with it a whole lot of unwanted attention, and content creators who use it are often canceled or protested against by the community.



Schooling gone wrong – Destiny N-word fiasco

It was during one of Destiny’s recent streams that he decided to call out one of his viewers for using the N-word almost a month ago. But he accidentally uttered the complete N-word himself before letting all his viewers and the community know that he would never use such a derogatory term in his life. The streamer also proceeded to explain the word to be disgusting and claimed that no circumstances in the world could force him to utter the word.

The incident baffled his viewers and went viral on all social media platforms. From the looks of it, Destiny might have to face heavy protest or even stand to get canceled in the near future for his mistake. In the aftermath of the incident, Twitter users stated how controversial streamers use the word all the time and that helps them go viral on all platforms. Some people also wanted him to be arrested as soon as possible while a few others wanted him and his entire family to be banned.