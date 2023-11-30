Adin Ross and IShowSpeed show love for each other right before Adin defends Speed from a racist on OmeTV

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. and Adin David Ross are two of the prime streaming sensations in the industry. As a matter of fact, they had started their streaming career and rose to prominence during the same period of time making them the closest of friends. Unfortunately, it was because of their living distances that they could not meet up frequently but made sure to visit each other when in one another’s cities.

It was just a couple of weeks ago that Speed and Adin Ross were able to meet after a long year gap at Darren’s newly bought house. However, the meeting turned out to be fruitful as they promised collaboration streams in the future. Very recently, Adin Ross visited Speed’s house again for an in-person streaming collaboration and was seen together making the best of their time together.

A major part of their recent stream was both the streamers going live on OmeTV, and having a chat with a number of strangers. However, after quite a few decent live chats, there was a huge turn of events when a couple of young ladies started calling out racial slurs on IShowSpeed. Both the streamers were infuriated within seconds but Adin Ross jumped in defending Speed clearly showing the bond of friendship between them.

Adin Ross shows instant love for IShowSpeed as he defends the latter against racism

Adin Ross and IShowSpeed reunited on a livestream recently and were having a good time until they bumped into a couple of young ladies on OmeTV. Although the girls looked pretty decent initially, one of them when asked for their age stated “I am 18 and I got a ni**er, you look like that dude I said ni**er”.

The N-word in her statement shocked and angered both Speed and Adin Ross as they stated “That’s not even cool bro, she said hard “R”, she said hard R”. Adin Ross was also seen jumping in to defend the latter against racism and claimed how he could pull up to their house and brutally teach her some manners.

As a matter of fact, it has almost become a practice for common people, popular content creators, and other personalities to use the N-word or similar racial slurs toward persons of color. Frankly, the community has now come to acceptance that streamers and YouTubers use the N-word on their content just to go viral. It is quite often that IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, and more are quite easily on the receiving end.