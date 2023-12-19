“I Truly Don’t Care What Was Said About Me” mOE Claims He Was Unfazed by Destiny’s Islamophobic Joke, Insists He Has Been Called Worse During His High School Years

Mohamad “mOE” Assad, a Palestinian-American gaming sensation recently posted on Twitter explaining how he was not offended by Steven “Destiny” Kenneth Bonnell II’s Islamophobic stance nor his terrorist joke on the internet. For a brief context, Destiny is a well-known live streamer and political commentator known for the Islamophobic ideologies he shares on the internet.

Advertisement

On the other hand, mOE is a proud Palestinian streamer who took a sturdy stance on the “Free Palestine” movement. He was seen holding the Free Palestine flag with his family standing in his support. According to his further posts on X (Twitter), he was depressed, heartbroken, and crying for the families in Gaza, and he had asked people to pray for Palestine and peace. However, he had a completely different take on Destiny sharing his Islamophobic comments and terrorist jokes on the internet.

Destiny has been going off on mOE for quite some time now questioning and dissing his beliefs and personality, and calling out names on him. Recently, the Palestinian-American streamer made a clear statement explaining his thoughts about Destiny’s comments and Islamophobic jokes, and confirming he had better things to obsess about in his life. He stated, “I truly don’t care about what was said about me. I wasn’t offended by Destiny’s joke, I am 36 years old with 5 kids, and a terrorist joke isn’t going to faze me.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/m0E_tv/status/1736973397287141791?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Based on mOE’s statements on X, he has been through worse in his life. The streamer stated how he had been called worse names than terrorists during the 9/11 attack while he was just a high school student. The gaming streamer further added that he was down to take up the topic face-to-face with Destiny anytime if the situation ever came to that.

Destiny Defends His Islamophobia Against mOE by Claiming He Is an Atheist

Destiny has been receiving quite a lot of hate for Islamophobia and his adverse beliefs about various other religions in the world. A couple of days back, the political commentator decided to clear out people’s doubts on whether he was Islamophobic. He then proceeded to approve his thoughts, and stated,

I want to be very very… clear here, I am Islamophobic and I hate Islam, I will make Islamophobic jokes and Yes, I do hate Islam, If you are ever surprised like does he hate Islam? The answer is yes, I do.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1735735692938879243?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Destiny not only cleared the clouds about his Islamophobia on stream, but he also stressed that he not only dislikes Islam but also Christianity and other religions. To defend himself from the controversial thoughts and statements, the streamer added that he was a believer in atheism, the reason behind his not liking any religions.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MistVBN/status/1735754901077061786?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite considering him to be an Atheist, the online community was in disapproval of his statements. While some did not care, other people claimed that his comments were hate speech and explained how being an Atheist did not mean having to be anti-religion. A commenter did not hesitate to drag in his controversial marriage situation with Melina Goransson and stated, “Not even god could have saved his marriage.”