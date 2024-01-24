Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Actually Call Popular Streamer IShowSpeed?

A recent clip that went viral on X shows the popular streamer Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr receiving a surprise call from footballing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. IShowSpeed or Speed as he is popularly known, is one of the most popular YouTube streamers at present. While Speed became popular because of his hilarious reaction content and eccentric behavior, people are also quite familiar with his craze for football and his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

Being an avid follower of Cristiano Ronaldo, Speed leaves no stone unturned in his efforts to express his adoration. He went to the extent of flying to Portugal from America just to see his idol in action. Fortunately, the football superstar acknowledged his presence by personally meeting him and clicking a few pictures. Moreover, Speed is so popular around Ronaldo’s household that the icon’s son Cristiano Jr, and the streamer have access to each other’s phone numbers.

During Speed’s most recent livestream, he was hit with a massive surprise. The streaming sensation got a Discord call from CR7, who claimed he was in China. Keeping Ronaldo’s stature in mind, most viewers believed the call was fake. However, the person behind the speaker kept convincing Speed, and the streamer in the midst of the confusion stated, “What the f*ck, wait, how do I tell…how is he saying it so fast, no chat if it is AI it would have taken like 15 sec…no chat, this isn’t AI, it would have taken like 30 seconds, how is it that f*cking fast?”

| WATCH: Speed just got in a Discord call with CRISTIANO RONALDO!!! pic.twitter.com/8IqKjTnPcU — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) January 23, 2024

Surprisingly, the award-winning streamer came up with a brilliant tactic to confirm the call’s originality. Speed went on to ask the person about a recent phone call with Ronaldo Jr. and also posed a few questions in Portuguese. However, the streamer’s cofusion deepened when the person on call replied in Portuguese, and Speed could be heard saying, “It’s you, what? It’s Ronaldo.” Eventually, the caller implored Speed to trust his words. He further asked the streamer to calm down so he could have a conversation but denied using the camera since it was allegedly broken.

The community was overly amused by the clip. They could not comprehend how Speed could believe that the caller Cristiano Ronaldo and some X users called him hilarious. People even questioned if the football star would have discord in the first place, while another commenter mentioned that Ronaldo would have no time to get on a call with Speed owing to his busy schedule.

Cristinao Jr. called IShowSpeed to confirm that the call was indeed fake

Midway through the conversation with the fake CR7, Speed got a call from Cristiano Jr. Immediately, the streamer asked Cristiano Jr. if his father was on the discord call, and the latter retorted saying, “I swear you are so freaking dumb…no it’s not, are you stupid? He probably should have something on” The situation got pretty confusing as to who was telling the truth.

While Junior insisted the call was fake, the fake CR7 claimed Junior was lying and just joking. Surprisingly, even Speed initially chose to believe the discord caller, claiming, “Nah bro, I am believing your dad bro.”

| WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, Junior, called Speed to confirm that it’s not his dad on the Discord call, it’s someone trolling him pic.twitter.com/LGpWfLXPvn — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) January 23, 2024

Junior came up with a clever idea to prove his point and stated, “Look up what the time is in China” After seeing it was 4:33 AM in China, Speed was convinced that it could not be Ronaldo so early in the morning. Hence, convinced the caller was trying to make a fool of himself, Speed turned to his discord and said, “You fake bro, nah, nah, it is fake bro, oh my god, I am getting trolled bro, I am getting f*cking trolled.”

