“Say it is fake right now” – IShowSpeed freaks out in stream after seeing fake death reports of Cristiano Ronaldo

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is currently one of the most viral live-streaming personalities in the world. He surrounds himself with exciting activities and situations which sometimes turn out to be viral and controversial. IShowSpeed was seen freaking out and getting a little emotional reacting to the fake news that Cristiano Ronaldo is dead.

Speed has faced numerous promising as well as devastating situations in his career. He accidentally flashed his genitals in stream a couple of weeks back which turned out to be hurtful. But positively speaking he achieved a huge milestone of hitting 20 million subscribers on YouTube. Speed was also recently awarded the Variety Streamer of the Year award at the Streamy Awards.

IShowSpeed is known to be one of the craziest fans of Cristiano Ronaldo. He got to meet him only once so let’s dive in to see how he reacted to the fake news of Ronaldo being dead.

IShowSpeed reacts to the fake news that Cristiano Ronaldo is dead

Speed came across the fake news of Ronaldo’s death while scrolling through X (Twitter). He saw a number of posts stating that CR7 died. Speed was completely shocked by the news and stated “Oh my f**king god, Oh my f**king god, what the f**k”. He says that this has got him pretty tight and starts scrolling to see what other people have to say.

IShowSpeed was seen to get emotional when almost all the uploads told the same news. He asks everyone to just stop playing about this and adds that he will completely freak out. He states “I am about to freak the f**k out, please stop playing right now”. Then he asks his viewers to give confirmation that the news was fake immediately.

He gives his chat 10 seconds to just comment if it was just fake or real or he will freak the hell out. But his viewers gave mixed reactions partly saying it was fake and partly saying it was real.

Speed’s fans felt very sad stating that he was a poor guy and to let him alone. While multiple others stated that he was just acting about the situation.

IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

Speed tried meeting Ronaldo for the longest time but got to meet him only once. On June 18, 2023, IShowSpeed got to meet his life idol. He couldn’t believe his eyes that Ronaldo stopped by him and met him. He immediately bounced off the walls and explained to Ronaldo that he was one of his biggest fans and finally got to click pictures with him.

Speed’s fans were out of words explaining how happy they were to see him finally meeting Ronaldo. Few mentioned that this was history being made and that this moment will be remembered forever.

