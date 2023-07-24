Fan jokes about Adin Ross’ $180 million contract being terminated to scare the streamer into streaming more on Kick

The famous streamer Adin Ross is again away from streaming, leading a fan to scare him back to his job. The fan joked about how Kick might terminate their lucrative contract with the young streamer.



Adin Ross became one of the big-name streamers in the last couple of years. He was the golden boy on Twitch with an incredible fan following. But he often used to get involved in controversies, leading to his permanent ban on Twitch. So Ross moved on to a new platform.

The 22-year-old surprised the whole world when he signed an exclusive $180 million worth contract with Trainwreck-backed platform Kick. But since joining Kick, Adin Ross hasn’t been streaming regularly like he once did. His often absence from the scene led a fan to take some intriguing steps.

A fan tries scaring Adin Ross with his Kick contract termination

A Twitter user named Ryan recently took to his account to share an interesting post. He uploaded the streamer’s picture and Kick’s logo and added an interesting caption. He claimed the Trainwreck-backed platform terminated their lucrative contract with Adin Ross for his absence from the forum for the fifth time.

Undoubtedly, it would have been surprising news for Ross’s audience. But Ryan clarified in the comments that it was just a joke. He is only trying to scare the 22-year-old to stream regularly as he once did. After all, he has over 541,000 followers waiting for his streams on the new streaming platform.

But most of Adin’s fans didn’t like the joke. They instead trolled Ryan by claiming Kick should now hire him instead of Ross on a better contract. However, one claimed that Ross is no longer motivated to grind in streaming, as he has achieved almost everything.

This post also attracted some haters, who hoped it to be true. They even claimed Kick terminating the contract with Adin Ross would have made them extremely happy.

Adin Ross hasn’t cleared the reasons behind him not streaming for the past week. But he could be dealing with personal issues or working on some future project. For now, fans can only speculate about his absence, wait for him to return, and express the reason himself.

