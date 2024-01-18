HomeSearch

Girl Apologizes for Her Nonchalant Behavior After Adin Ross Threatened to Sue Her for Breaking NDA by Recording His Warehouse

Nilotpal Chakraborty
Adin Ross sues a girl for breaking the NDA

Image courtesy of Adin Ross/Facebook and FearedBuck/X

One of the two girls Adin David Ross had invited to be featured on his livestream went on to secretly film his warehouse, even though it was strictly forbidden, and post it on YouTube. She is now being sued by Adin for violating her signed NDAs. For a brief context, Adin Ross is one of the most popular live streamers worldwide and has even helped promote several up-and-coming creators.

Other than promotional purposes, the streaming sensation is also known to collaborate with others in order to create exciting content. Likewise, he had invited two girls in one of his previous streams but things turned out differently than expected. One of the two girls thought it was smart enough to sneak in a phone and secretly film Adin’s warehouse even after signing multiple NDAs.

Although her phone was taken away in the process, she had smartly snuck in a second phone. Moments later she used her spare phone and acknowledged the situation by stating, “I brought two phones because I had a feeling that this was gonna happen.” However, this was not the end of the story. Adin had even taken them to a str*p club for continuing the stream where they recorded themselves stealing most of the money meant for the st**ppers and posting the video on YouTube. 

Being a celebrity and having a lot to lose under such intense circumstances, Adin Ross did not take the situation lightly. A series of texts were leaked online showing Adin Ross prepared to take legal action against the guest for violating the NDAs she had signed before entering the property. The final text stated, “Need to make an example. Call the lawyers, I wanna press heavy.”

She quickly apologized for her actions when Adin Ross threatened to sue her

Collaborating with highly popular personalities happens only after signing legal documents in the form of NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements). These legal documents restrict the signing individuals from sharing any vital information seen or discussed for a specified period or unless permitted to. Similarly, the girls Adin had invited were bound under strict NDAs for not doing exactly what she ended up doing.

Interestingly, there was a quick turn of events immediately after the streaming sensation had threatened to press charges on his guest. The girl made a short video of her apologizing to Adin Ross for violating the agreement by sneaking in a phone and secretly recording the warehouse.

She stated, “I am really sorry for the content that I have posted today, I did not mean any harm or maliciousness by posting it, I genuinely came at it with good intention, lightheartedness, and fun and I shouldn’t have done it…especially to Adin, I am super sorry for any inconvenience that I brought you today.” It was fortunate enough that she had learned her lesson as she stated, “I know now that I cannot be posting content like that because I don’t wanna invade anybody’s privacy. I hope I can grow from this and that it is a learning lesson in the platform…”

This opportunity could have become one of the greatest to gain exposure on social media and the platform. Adin Ross is popularly known for his collaborations with new and upcoming streamers and content creators thereby providing them wide exposure on the platform. Unfortunately, this girl tossed the biggest opportunity in her career just for simple clout and attention.

