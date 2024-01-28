EA FC 24 Luka Modric TOTY Honorable Mention SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The “Team of the Year” campaign is growing more intriguing by the day, as EA FC 24 recently revealed the Luka Modric TOTY Honorable Mention SBC. Fans may now add this outstanding center midfielder to their starting lineup. Here’s everything they need to know about this new Card, including how to get it.

Although EA Sports nominates approximately 100 players for the TOTY category. However, only 24 make the starting lineup after a public vote that decides who the top 12 Men’s and Women’s Best XI are. However, EA does not ignore the players who did not reach the final list, as they are honored with the TOTY Honorable Mentions showcasing an enhanced special in-game card. The Real Madrid legend Modric is the most recent addition to this campaign.

What are the stats of the Luka Modric TOTY Honorable Mention SBC?

The Croatian maestro’s default Ultimate Team card is an 87-rated Rare Gold, which is an excellent card to have in the game. However, he also has better special editions, like the 88-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) and the 93-rated Road to the Knockout. EA Sports recently released another 93-rated card for Modric, the TOTY Honorable Mention. Already being a good card, the main perks – 94 Passing and 93 Dribbling are what players are looking for.

The new 93-rated Luka Modric TOTY Honorable Mention joins a long list of special cards in Ultimate Team from the top division of Spanish soccer. This elite-level midfielder would be a great addition to the lineup, helping fans to dominate the midfield. Further, this new in-game item would be more helpful for fans assembling a competitive LaLiga or Croatian team.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The new 93-rated Luka Modric TOTY Honorable Mention is an exclusive reward for completing a set of Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). Fans would have to assemble five starting lineups to complete the required SBC for this newly added Ultimate Team Card. However, they should also meet the requirements while building those squads.

Real Madrid

At least one Real Madrid player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 86.

LaLiga

At least one LALIGA EA SPORTS player should be part of the team.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 86.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 88.

89-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 89.

EA FC 24 fans would have to spend around 991,000 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market to create the required five lineups. They can reduce the expense by using untradable and fodder cards from their collections. If fans have a shortage of cards and in-game coins, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn coins as well as fodders.

Fans should get the 93-rated Luka Modric TOTY Honorable Mention on their Ultimate Team before time runs out. They should also remember this card will not be available in card packs or on the Transfer Market point.