“He Basically Little Bro-Ed Me” – IShowSpeed Livid With KSI’s Tapout, Claims He Might Have Won if Fight Continued

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. claimed in his recent livestream that he would have done a lot better, thrown better shots, and even might have won his boxing spar against Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji if the match was allowed to continue beyond four rounds. The fight between Speed and KSI has been in the talks for a very long time with KSI repeatedly neglecting or disapproving the plan. However, it was only after a series of changes in the safety rules that the Boxing spar was given a go.

Nevertheless, the reality did not turn out to be as IShowSpeed expected since he was no match to KSI during the spar. Still, the American streaming sensation had the willpower to continue and prove his dominance. However, JJ ultimately took the hard call to tap out in the fourth round despite a six-round agreement, claiming he was looking out for the American streamer’s well-being.

During his latest live stream, Speed acknowledged his inferior fighting skills when pitted against KSI but also stressed how the British YouTuber was wrong to tap out. He stated, “I was mad, I was mad crying, we agreed on six rounds then after the fourth round, obviously I wasn’t winning that well, KSI came over to me and he was like let’s just stop bro, let’s just stop, I was like what the f*ck do you mean stop bro… He basically little bro-ed me in front of everybody and I did not have the chance to show my skills because he f*cking little bro-ed me”.

Interestingly, despite how KSI humiliated Speed inside the ring, the American streamer seemed confident about his chances of emerging as the victor. It is important to note that Speed did take a few boxing sessions with a professional before the match and had learned a handful of skills. So according to the streamer, if given a chance to continue with the fight for the next two rounds he would have gotten some good shots in and might have even won the fight.

KSI’s tapout seemingly deepened the rivalry between the two major stars

IShowSpeed and KSI are well known for the friendly rivalry between them. As a matter of fact, they compete in every aspect of their career to try and prove their superiority. The infamous duo has been in similar fields of work their entire life, be it content creation, music, love for sports, social media, and more. Moreover, even though they have achieved truly amazing feats in their respective lives, the IShowSpeed vs KSI spar was Speed’s ticket to prove he was better than his British counterpart in boxing.

The boxing match was set for six rounds of 3 minutes each with extended breaks in between, but the reality maddened the American streamer. Although Darren was no match to KSI and was found gasping for breath, he intended to continue and prove his skills. However, JJ called off the match in the fourth round by tapping out leaving Darren with no choice but to accept a humiliating loss.

IShowSpeed, on his recent livestream, explained how KSI had lil bro-ed him in front of all the people in the gym and his audience thereby humiliating and angering him. It was only natural for Speed to be angered as he was not given a chance to show his skill sets and the fact that KSI proved him to be not fit for the sport.

The boxing match could have been the stage to settle their rivalry once and for all, but the outcome of the match proved otherwise. Unfortunately, Speed’s defeat made him extremely angry and he seemed hell-bent on getting revenge. The streaming sensation was also seen moving out of the gym completely neglecting KSI after the fight and not exchanging greetings with the UK native.