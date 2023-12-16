“I’m chasing legacy and belts” – Jake Paul reacts negatively towards the IShowSpeed vs KSI spar

Jake Joseph Paul, a YouTube sensation and a professional boxer was asked about his thoughts regarding the spar between Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. and Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji. However, Jake Paul just after having beaten Andre August with a first-round KO had the most surprising, negative, and unsupportive answer of all time with a smirk on his face.

Advertisement

He stated:

I don’t know, I don’t care, It’s just two different things right, he is chasing views as a 30-year-old man and I am chasing legacy and belts, all kudos to him, I hope he makes his wildest dreams come true.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/1735884031143649726?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Both Jake Paul and KSI rose to prominence because of their social media content and YouTube videos. It was only a couple of years back that both KSI and Jake showed interest in boxing and later on had their professional boxing debut in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Since then both content creators have given their heart, soul, and sweat to the sport and now have faced merciless boxers and athletes in the ring and grabbed ultimate winning records.

Jake Paul has been in 10 boxing matches against top-rated boxers and athletes including Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Tommy Fury, and the most recent bout against Andre August. The recent match ended with a shocking result that shook the world with the YouTuber achieving victory against Andre August in the first round having him KO’ed in just a little more than 2 minutes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1735876686074245519?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On the contrary, KSI has competed in 8 fights against hard-built athletes including Logan Paul, Joe Fournier, and Tommy Fury in his most recent bout. Although JJ had showcased an impressive performance in the ring, Tommy was elected as the ultimate victor by Unanimous decision. The match stirred up a lot of controversy claiming KSI had performed better with far more landing shots and body shots but was wrongfully robbed of his victory.

Advertisement

Is the IShowSpeed vs KSI boxing match even considered pro wrestling?

After having fought such mighty boxers, KSI’s bout against IShowSpeed could be considered just a personal gratification of Speed’s. Speed apart from being just an amateur boxer tried to convince JJ to face him in the ring claiming he could do better than what people think. Although JJ had refused his requests multiple times, it was just a few weeks ago that KSI finally agreed to face him.

With IShowSpeed having just a couple of weeks of training with a professional, KSI held strong to the point that he was not going to take the boxing match seriously and was going to be a friendly bout just for the sake of a friend’s request. IShowSpeed was found on the ground gasping for breath just after a few energetic rounds thereby not eligible to continue the match after four rounds forcing KSI to leave mid-way just for the sake of Speed’s wellbeing.

Jake Paul’s statement about the boxing spar although negative could be right or maybe wrong, it is important to note that there were no belts or anything involved in the match other than personal gratification making it an unofficial, amateur bout that in no way corresponds to KSI’s professional boxer tag.