KSI startles IShowSpeed by crashing his stream, makes the latter wonder if he should quit the bout

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. and Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji have an upcoming boxing bout on December 15, 2023. As a matter of fact, it was only after a lot of convincing and call-outs on and off camera that KSI finally accepted a boxing spar with Speed a few days back. JJ also mentioned he would take it only as a friendly face-off because anything more serious would probably lead to a bad end for IShowSpeed.

The streaming sensation, on his most recent YouTube stream, asked his on-stream chat if he was good enough for a fight with JJ or if he should back out from the boxing bout. While the question wasn’t much of a surprise since Speed is just a training-level boxer, people who saw his amateur moves seriously recommended he should take the hard “L” and drop the fight immediately. Even further, Speed’s chat, without any second thoughts, mentioned that he was not going to win the fight.

Speed seemed quite disappointed at what people thought of him, but decided to agree with his chat. He opened his official X (Twitter) account and wrote tagging KSI “I don’t think I should do the fight anymore for my own safety, let’s cancel it, I haven’t even booked a flight yet so let’s just cancel for right now”. Darren did post the statement for just a split second before heading on to deleting it explaining “No no no, I was trolling, Oh my god, did it actually delete, you all thought I was actually going to back out, I am beating his a**”.

IShowSpeed and KSI do a face-off live on-stream days before their fight

KSI is really good at giving surprises as he crashed Speed’s recent stream starling the American streamer. Both parties have grown to be close to each other during the past couple of years, and there have been multiple occasions when Speed has been invited by KSI for private parties or even featured on the Sidemen YouTube videos.

JJ spent a couple of hours with Speed in his new house and joined in on a couple of on-stream segments. They did have an elaborate discussion about their upcoming fight while the American streamer proceeded to show some of his new-learned boxing moves and shots thereby trying to impress KSI. But being a professional, KSI was not the most impressed with what Speed had learned and proceeded to mock and thereafter teach a few techniques himself.

After a fairly long boxing interaction, the duo spent the remaining minutes challenging each other at EAFC 24 on stream. Upon Darren’s request, they ended the stream with a very unorthodox face-off and KSI budging out of the scene. The face-off resulted in IShowSpeed getting a boost in energy and confidence about his chances of winning the fight as he proceeded to show off a couple of shadow boxing moves to his audience.