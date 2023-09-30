“I am about to beat the f*ck out of you” – IShowSpeed confronts his dad and Jamal for releasing the IShowMeat official song

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is a popular YouTuber well-known for his vlogs and funny live-streaming sessions. Although he was an active Twitch steamer until 2021, he was banned from the platform and thereby relied on YouTube for his streaming content. Recently, Speed confronted his dad and his brother Jamal for releasing the IShowMeat official song.

Advertisement

IShowSpeed started his content-creating career at a very young age and has achieved a lot since then. He crossed 20 million subscribers on YouTube pretty recently, which was a dream come true moment, and was also awarded the Variety Streamer of the Year Award at the Streamys 2023. Yet people tend to remember Speed more for his controversial and embarrassing moments like the IShowMeat incident.

Speed has a very good relationship with his dad and his younger brother, Jamal. He also often features them in his streams and videos. Let’s dive in to see how Speed responded to the IShowMeat official song.

Advertisement

IShowSpeed confronts his dad and brother for releasing the IShowMeat song

IShowSpeed decided to play scary games on his computer when a jumpscare sent chills up his body. It was while jumping in reaction to the jumpscare moment, that Speed accidentally flashed his genitals on stream. The clip went viral in just a few hours and the internet named him “IShowMeat” from then on.

He also had an emotional breakdown when his dad posted a TikTok video singing a few lines of the IShowMeat song. But Speed’s dad took a long step forward and released an official music video named “I Show The Meat” on his personal YouTube channel a few hours back. Both Speed’s dad and younger brother, Jamal featured in the song, which was released for public viewing. However, Speed was furious upon watching the video and immediately confronted his dad and brother onstream.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iShowSpeedHQ/status/1707837972597383227?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Speed called his dad and asked why he would release the video and make fun of him. He explained that he was very serious at that moment because his dad kept reacting with funny faces on the video call. After his dad made a few funny comments Speed shouted that he was not listening to what he was saying and that he proceeded to make a f*cking song behind his back. He also claimed that he would beat the f*ck out of him and also added that they needed to fight where he would beat his a**.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iShowSpeedHQ/status/1707836431756894637?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Speed also confronted Jamal on call and asked why he was in the video and betraying him. He claimed that he was joking about the situation and that he was going to beat his a** as well. Netizens called Speed’s dad an “L” and said that he should be grounded. While a Twitter user believed it to be scripted and wrote, “W script.”



Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ButlerIlya/status/1707838018805981214?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Alwayss_jose/status/1707838412625969630?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

IShowSpeed’s dad releases a viral IShowMeat TikTok video

IShowSpeed was a target of internet bullying after the IShowMeat incident. He had to face tense situations while gaming and live-streaming. Yet, Speed was in disbelief shortly after the incident, when he found his dad had released a TikTok video showing him singing an IShowMeat song. This led to Speed’s emotional breakdown and ended up causing a rift between them.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/IShowReports/status/1694793922550304901?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

IShowSpeed immediately confronted his dad after the TikTok video, which went viral over the internet. However, his dad managed to prove to Speed that the song was not about Speed but about himself. He also proceeded to say that he would never do anything that would hurt Speed while explaining that he loved him.