“I am sorry, you kids are going to jail” – IShowSpeed calls the police on two kids for calling him IShowMeat

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is a YouTube superstar with more than 20 million subscribers. He usually combines a variety of content included in both live streaming and uploading vlogs. Speed is known to have one of the most prominent fan bases around the world owing to which he won the Variety Streamer of the Year Award at the Streamy Awards 2023. IShowSpeed was recently seen calling the police on two kids from Estonia for calling him IShowMeat.

Advertisement

IShowSpeed is also considered to be one of the most controversial live streamers because of his weird statements and activities. One of his most controversial and embarrassing moments was when he accidentally flashed his genitals on stream and the internet named him IShowMeat. This situation also led to his emotional breakdown.

Let’s dive in to see how Speed reacted to the kids who decided to call his IShowMeat on OmeTV.

Advertisement

IShowSpeed shows his anger at two kids for saying IShowMeat

IShowSpeed was a hot topic after his return from his Japan tour. It was not only him meeting popular celebrities in Japan and his health conditions that went viral. IShowSpeed was named IShowMeat by the internet for accidentally flashing his privates on stream. He faced difficulties streaming and gaming because of getting spammed stating IShowMeat.

Speed soon had an emotional and temper breakdown on stream where he was seen infuriated and shouting at his viewers. Although being subjected to mockery has gradually decreased, he still faces issues when around people and colleagues. IShowSpeed faced a similar situation on one of his recent live streams where he met two kids from Estonia on OmeTV who called him IShowMeat.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iShowSpeedHQ/status/1702790323879956975?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Speed confronts the kids if they were calling him IShowMeat which they immediately deny. But he proceeds to call the police department without hesitation. Speed explains the situation to the police and reads their IP address to them. He notifies the police to contact the Estonian police department immediately.

The police officer informs Speed that he does have a friend from the Estonian police department and they will make sure to lock up the kids. Moments later, the kids understand the situation and let Speed know they are huge fans of him. But Speed says “Kids, I am sorry but you are going to jail”. He also informs that he was not joking and they will be put in jail. He also adds “You guys have not learned your lessons so you will be going to jail in a second”. But Speed was shocked to see the kids just playing songs and enjoying themselves.

Advertisement

Although Speed looked serious this might have been a joke. The online community also shared their doubts about whom he had decided to call.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/slipperrz/status/1702792155272528002?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ayteeOO/status/1702790838521049104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/marco17027692/status/1702790716915961862?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iShowSpeedHQ/status/1702792200579395796?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

IShowSpeed is forced to confront his dad

The IShowMeat situation was one of the worst nightmares for Speed. He was trolled from all over the map which was breaking him mentally. The true nightmare hit Speed when he found that his father was singing IShowMeat on TikTok. He was forced to confront his dad on stream asking why he would do something like that.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1694808255019524604?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

His father immediately refused the news and explained that he was not talking about Speed in the video. He also added that he was saying that to himself which Speed found to be unacceptable. But his dad shares how much he loves Speed and that he would never do something to hurt him.

IShowSpeed has faced several unfortunate incidents in the past couple of months. Click here to learn what Speed had to say for missing the penalty shot at the Sidemen Charity Match 2023.