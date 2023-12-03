“What the f*ck do you mean you saw my d*ck” – IShowSpeed vexed as a fan references the IShowMeat situation, later asks his dad to perform the infamous song on stream

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is one of the elite streamers in the live-streaming industry popularly known for his gaming, reaction, IRL, and hilarious commentary-based content. However, despite Speed having a good heart and an affinity for helping people, the community solely remembers him for the various controversies surrounding his career.

IShowSpeed faced the worst nightmare of his streaming career a few months back. The streaming sensation had accidentally flashed his privates on-stream, which went viral and he was tagged “IShowMeat” on all media platforms. Speed became the target of trolls for the next few weeks leading to massive online and in-person bullying. Unfortunately, Darren ended up having a mental breakdown after he found out that his family had gotten involved in the bullying as well.

IShowSpeed’s father ended up singing an IShowMeat song on TikTok Live and further created the IShowMeat official song which featured himself and Speed’s brother “Jamal.” He then uploaded it on his own YouTube channel and managed to garner millions of views. Shortly after, upon being confronted by Speed, his father made fun of him, which naturally threatened their shaky relationship. However, things took a turn for the better a few months later as Speed managed to reconcile with his father.



IShowMeat resurfaces on the internet

Although the IShowMeat incident has long been buried in the past, it recently resurfaced on the internet. During one of IShowSpeed’s streams, he found two fan girls on a video chatting platform. Although the young ladies were shocked and elated to see Speed live, it was to everyone’s surprise that one of the two proceeded to reference the IShowMeat incident and stated “Is that Speed, is that f*cking Speed, I saw your d*ck, I saw your f*cking d*ck when you went online”.

This instantly angered Speed and he attempted to stop the girls in their tracks, saying, “Can you shut up bro like you keep talking bad shit about me, what’s your problem bro, you are a little girl to me, I saw your dumb…. Why did you look? That sh*t hurt me”.

After facing such a vexing situation, the streaming sensation got his dad to perform the infamous IShowMeat song on-stream. His father grabbed the opportunity without any doubt, but Speed soon chased him out of the room stating, “Get the f*ck out, get the f*ck out”. Moreover, this situation made Jamal burst out in laughter, angering Speed further.

