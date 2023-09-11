“If I lose I will no longer do react content” – Will xQc retire from reaction content after “0.3” performance at the Sideman Charity Match

The London Stadium witnessed a thrilling soccer match yesterday between famous streamers and content creators. After all, it was the annual Sidemen Charity Match. But the match’s result could now lead Twitch star Felix “xQc” Lengyel to stop making reaction content on his livestream.

Sidemen needs no introduction, as they are one of the most successful YouTube groups. This group is made up of seven English creators and streamers: KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, Vikkstar123, TBJZL, Behzinga, and W2S. The main Sidemen YouTube channel has over 19.3 million subscribers.

This English YouTube group hosts an annual soccer event called the Sidemen Charity Match. Many streamers and content creators came together for it. All the money raised from this event goes to help various charities. Likewise, this year’s charity match raised well over £2.4 million.

xQc might have to stop making reaction content

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 turned out to be successful with the amount they raised. However, things didn’t end up as planned for the Twitch/Kick superstar xQc. It was surprising when Sidemen announced he is among the many big names participating in the match this year.

Soon after the big announcement, xQc posted a Tweet, claiming he would stop making reaction content on his livestreams if he lost the match. The Canadian seemed very confident in his goalkeeping skills, as he was the goalkeeper for the YouTube All-Star side. But little did he know that fate had something else planned.

xQc not only lost to the Sidemen FC but was the worst player on the pitch. Fotmob rated his performance at 0.3, the worst someone got in the charity match’s history. He conceded eight goals, and two of them were because of his mistakes. Even Cal the Dragon had higher ratings than him last season as the goalkeeper.

Naturally, fans trolled xQc and criticized the decision to make him the goalkeeper. Now, it would be interesting to see if he keeps his word. However, the Canadian will likely continue making reaction videos. His words on Twitter were nothing more than a joke to rile up his fans.

IShowSpeed joined xQc in putting up a disappointing performance

xQc wasn’t alone in being disappointed by their poor performance at the Sidemen Charity Match. The young streaming sensation Darren “IshowSpeed” Watkins Jr. also failed to play as he would have imagined. However, he had higher ratings than his team’s goalkeeper.

The 18-year-old had an excellent opportunity to score a penalty against Sidemen FC. But the opposition’s goalie KSI easily blocked it, denying Speed to celebrate with a “Siu” celebration. Instead, KSI mocked the YouTube All-Star’s #7 with Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic celebration.

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 was a 13-goal entertainer, ending with Sidemen FC winning 8-5 over the YouTube All-Star. It would be interesting to see if xQc and Speed will avenge this devastating loss next season.