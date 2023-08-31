“I am not doing that shit” – All dating speculations of him and Tana Mongeau were dismissed by xQc on stream

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the top-rated live-streaming stars in the world. He has almost 12 million followers on Twitch and more than 500k followers on the Kick live streaming platform. Felix “xQc” addressed on stream that there were rumors being spread about him dating Tana Mongeau. But xQc makes it clear that the most he has done is talk to her at events and parties.

xQc is considered a genius gaming streamer who gained the spotlight by playing Overwatch and recently he has signed a 100 million dollar deal with Kick. He is known to be very irresponsible to the extent that he recently forgot that he was presenting at the Streamy’s to be held just after a couple of days.

Although all his past relationships created immense controversies, speculations say that he has been dating Tana Mongeau. Let’s dive in to see what he has to say about the speculations.

xQc addresses dating speculations between him and Tana Mongeau

xQc has previously dated Sam “adeptthebest” which ended a couple of years later as one of the most controversial breakups. Adept proceeded to file cases against xQc which has recently come to an end. xQc’s later proceeded to date Francine “Fran” Vo and the relationship ended in just under 2 months.

During xQc’s latest live stream, a person from the chat mentioned that he went to the beach with Tana Mongeau after the Streamy Awards and is currently dating Tana Mnogeau. xQc immediately replied to the speculation by stating that He did go to the beach but not with Tana. He later adds that he did talk to Tana at the event and nothing went past that. According to him, she is cool and a good partygoer.

xQc says that he does not have any problem with Tana. He thinks that people expect him to know all the drama about other people and hang out with them accordingly. But he clearly stated that he does not give a f**k about that. xQc finally adds that “I didn’t f**king relapse. I don’t know what it means dude. Yeah, I am not doing that sh*t”.

Tana Mongeau is yet to answer about the rumors but the online community has spilled out their thoughts. There is more of a mixed thought process with many thinking they are dating and a few thinking they are not.

xQc faced a good share of dating controversies

xQc’s life has been packed with controversies immediately after his break-up with Adept. Adept proceeded to leak a ton of controversial news about xQc starting from they were secretly married and that xQc got two women pregnant in just two weeks. Adept also filed a case for a s*xual assault investigation which xQc recently won with ease. Felix later started dating Fran. But their relationship lasted only two months with Fran stating that xQc has cheated on her.

