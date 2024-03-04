“Please Come to Miami Man!” – Adin Ross Asks xQc to Come to Miami, Claims They Can Conquer the Streaming Industry Together

Adin David Ross recently asked Felix “xQc” Lengyel to come to Miami so that they could conquer the streaming industry together. Adin Ross and xQc’s friendship during their time on Twitch was unparalleled. Even after Adin made a jump to Kick.com and xQc decided to use both platforms on non-exclusivity, their love and respect for each other remained unchanged.

After experiencing the massive success of their recent collaboration in New York, Adin a surprising offer for xQc. He requested xQc to come to Miami at frequent intervals so they could co-create a variety of record-breaking streaming content. According to him, their collaboration could be game-changing.



Interestingly, Adin promised he would provide all amenities to ensure a comfortable stay, as he said, “xQc, please come to Miami, man. I will build your own crazy room in this warehouse, you can use it whenever you want.” Detailing on the type of content they could create he added, “You and I, let’s run this sh*t, let’s take over. Let’s do our own weekly events, let’s host talent shows, let’s host game shows, let’s host crazy stuff, Felix.”

However, what Adin said next shocked his fans as the Kick streamer claimed he needed extra help to take his career to the next level. He claimed if they could work hard, use their brains, and invest money together, they could provide viewers with the unthinkable. He also made it clear that the collab won’t be interfering with xQc’s routine, and stated, “You can still do your regular streams and I can do mine.” All Adin Ross needed was for xQc to come just a couple of times a week and help create crazy live-streaming content.

Fans call for IShowSpeed to join the duo

Adin Ross and xQc already make one of the most dynamic duos’ and people admire their friendship. Hence, if the two stars were to join hands, their streams could easily garner tens and thousands of views within days. Their recent New York collaboration stream comes as an apparent proof as the crowd that gathered in the American Dream Mall, and how things almost went out of hand was jaw-dropping.

Despite that, fans asked Adin Ross to contact Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr., so all three streamers could conquer the streaming industry together. People urged the Kick streamer to provide Speed with an undeniable contract and a place in the warehouse to stream. Taking into consideration the kind of following IShowSpeed has on YouTube and social media, he will surely be an asset to such a streaming group. So the call to include Speed in Adin’s plans might not be a bad idea.