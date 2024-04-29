“Ryan Garcia Coming Too”: Andrew Tate Convinces Adin Ross for Sparring Session With Malicious Intent, Sparks Fans’ Hysteria

Over the past few years, there has been a significant influx of social media stars getting into the world of combat sports. Jake Paul and KSI stand at the forefront and have been successful to a certain degree. However, the likes of Adin Ross, Sneako and N3on are more recent additions to the list. Ross, in his recent stream, confirmed a sparring session with none other than Andrew Tate himself.

Adin Ross is one of the biggest streamers in the world. His fame and popularity increased significantly due to the fact that Andrew Tate repeatedly joined his streams. Due to this, the two men grew close to each other and have maintained a relationship despite the recent troubles Tate finds himself in.

The former kickboxing champion recently joined Adin Ross’ stream where the two men discussed a number of topics. While speaking to Tate, Ross asked if he could visit him in Romania. Tate agreed and also added,

“We can fight, we will spar and train it will be fun. Yeah we can spar no problem at all I’d love that. Go easy on me. You stand a really good chance of Adin. I believe in you.”



Needless to say, Tate’s comments left fans in splits. The 37-year-old is a world champion kickboxer who is in very good shape at the moment. If the two were to spar seriously, Tate would inflict some serious damage on Ross. Fans reacted with a similar view on the issue.

One fan said, “RIP Adin.”



Another fan commented about Ryan Garcia saying, “Ryan Garcia coming too after what happened with his ex.”



“Sarcasm level 100”– commented another fan.

Well, in all probability, Tate made the comments in good humor. However, Ross will be hoping that even if he does make it to Romania to visit Tate, he won’t cause him any trouble like he has done in the past.

Adin Ross once landed Andrew Tate in hot water

Andrew Tate is currently under investigation and is not allowed to leave Romania. Surprisingly, it was comments made by Adin Ross on his stream that led to the arrests of Andrew Tate and his brother earlier this year. During his stream, Ross accidentally revealed that he got a text from Tate stating that he was planning to flee Romania.



According to NBC News, a legal team for four of Tate’s accusers in the United Kingdom said that the authorities acted promptly after seeing a livestream from fellow influencer Adin Ross because they thought Tate was indeed going to escape Romania. Since the arrest, Ross apologized fervently for unknowingly putting his friend in trouble.