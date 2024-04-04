“Pissed Me Off”: KSI Calls for ‘No Judges’ in Future Boxing Matches After Controversial Loss Against Tommy Fury

YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul were the first content creators to step into the world of professional boxing. Since KSI and Paul opened the doors a number of social media stars have now entered the space of boxing. Despite starting the trend, both KSI and Paul have been extremely sporadic in their activity levels in the sport. For KSI, his most recent fight against Tommy Fury could be his last in boxing given how the decision went against him. If he were to return, KSI mentioned a major change he would make in order to ensure a victory.

‘The Nightmare’ took on Tommy Fury on the ‘Prime Card’ in October, 2023. The co-main event on the night featured business partner Logan Paul as he took on Dillon Danis. After a hard fought six round fight, KSI vs Fury went to the judges scorecards where Tommy Fury took home a unanimous decision. It was a fight that many believed KSI had done enough to win. Immediately after the fight, KSI voiced his frustrations on not getting the nod on the judges scorecards. He has since doubled down on his opinion whilst joining Miniminter and Randolph on their podcast, ‘What’s Good’. During the podcast, the YouTube star was asked if he would return to boxing again given how his last fight played out. The 30-year-old said,

“I think it pissed me off. I think the idea that the judges had so much power, if I was to come back into boxing, my new thing would be no judges. No as in like, I will make sure that I never leave it to the judges. Because I think that annoyed me. I hate the idea that judges have so much power. And they dictate who wins and who loses.”

KSI says its ‘on site’ with Adin Ross

Unfortunately for KSI, despite not fighting anymore, he is facing other issues in the sport of boxing with fellow social media star, Adin Ross.

The Sideman star and Adin Ross are currently in the midst of a legal battle. The issue started when Ross wanted to put on a boxing event featuring “Deen The Great” Nurideen Shahid Shabazz and Adam Saleh. Unfortunately, “Deen The Great” was under contract with KSI’s Misfits Boxing and unable to fight for another promotion.



Ross then declared that he would put on a boxing event on the same day as Misfits boxing which he did. KSI and Adin Ross have since engaged in multiple back and forths on social media. In his most recent appearance on the ‘What’s Good’ podcast, KSI stated that if he ever saw Adin Ross in person, he would slap him for the trouble that he had caused.