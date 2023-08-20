“IShowMeat” incident has left IShowSpeed in tears while numerous people have been showing their never-ending support to him

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is one of the most popular gaming live streamers in the world. But a few days back, he went viral for accidentally flashing his privates on stream. He was nicknamed “IShowMeat” by the internet, and it was in his latest live stream on YouTube he broke into tears for being trolled.

Prior to the incident, Speed delivered exciting videos from Japan by meeting some top-tier celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Ronaldo. He even got sick in Japan shortly after and was hospitalized for a few days before returning to America. But his string of viral moments did not end there.

It was in his first stream after his health concern that he accidentally flashes his privates. Unfortunately, a few people ended up bullying the streamer. Let’s dive in to see how Speed reacted to the incident and if the community is in his support.

IShowSpeed gets emotional on stream and the community shows never-ending support

IShowSpeed reacted to the IShowMeat situation by asking his viewers to put themselves in his shoes. He later asked his viewers to think how they would feel if their privates were to get leaked on the internet while millions of people were watching the stream. He also asked his viewers to feel what it’s like to see others laughing at you, calling “IShowMeat”, and reposting it. Speed then got completely emotional, broke character, and shouted at his viewers, asking, “How the f**k would you f**king feel”. He concluded by saying that all of this happened because of a dumba*s accident.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iShowSpeedHQ/status/1692617444659978421?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The clip was uploaded on X (Twitter), and a lot of users empathized with him. Commenters made it quite apparent that Speed did not deserve such an incident. While a Twitter user commented that he at least got to learn from his mistake, another user, Dalah, commented that he genuinely felt bad for him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TRACharlie/status/1692617902384451601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Dalah5511/status/1692617715536498917?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A few were not ready to believe the fact that Speed stated he did not have clean underwear to wear. They stated that he gave the worst reasoning ever. They also added, “Millionaire complains not having clean underwear, Deadass”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ZyPnixz/status/1692638300643942613?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite the positivity, a few commenters worsened the situation. A commenter wondered why Speed was acting as if it was not his fault. Another user stated that the situation would have been worse if it was small. While another claimed Speed had some serious mental issues and that the end of the clip was messed up.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Staar8oy10/status/1692620890838634961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Mankat13/status/1692628176999178521?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

