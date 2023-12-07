IShowSpeed seen training for his bout against KSI making fans believe he is taking the challenge seriously

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. and Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji are two of the most celebrated YouTubers and live streamers known for their friendly but fierce rivalry over the years. Surprisingly, these content creators have been seen to set a level of competitiveness between them and in every feat of their career.

Speed has almost 22 million subscribers on YouTube, a jaw-dropping count of followers on all social media platforms, massively high Spotify listener counts, a Variety Streamer of the Year award at The Streamy’s, and his own $10 million house at the very young age of 18. Similarly, KSI has proven his presence as a YouTube superstar, a prime member of the Sidemen, a noble entrepreneur, and a vivid boxer.

Although they have had their fair share of face-offs during the Sidemen Charity Match 2022 and 2023, they are now all set to face each other at the ultimate boxing spar finally scheduled to take place in London on December 15, 2023. The match was scheduled when IShowSpeed challenged JJ multiple times until the latter was finally accepted. Interestingly, after believing Darren to be all talk and no action, the online community was surprised to see the streaming sensation practice boxing moves with a professional trainer and the fact that he knew something about the sport.

The streamer appeared quite dedicated to his training, making the online community believe that he was serious. Moreover, some believed IShowSpeed was a natural in boxing but needed to improve his speed, agility, leg movement, and striking moves. Twitter users also had high expectations from the streamer but were certain that he was no match for KSI at his current level.

IShowSpeed is confident about destroying KSI in the ring

IShowSpeed and KSI were quick to update their fans through their respective Twitter pages before the duo had an online face-off during Darren’s latest live stream. Speed was the most serious of the two with KSI just having a smile on his face through most of the conversation. Darren made it clear that the boxing match was not a joke or just for content and that he would make sure to annihilate KSI in the ring and emerge victorious.

The streamer was seen on the rush, flexing his muscles and urging JJ to be serious and give his best. IShowSpeed being the braver soul went on to ask JJ to try to knock him out if he could while KSI mentioned that he was just going to have a fun time with little hints of attack because if he were to be serious, it could turn out to be life-threatening for Speed.