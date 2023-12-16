IShowSpeed vs KSI ends in a bizarre result despite the latter promising to show no mercy inside the boxing ring

The official boxing spar between Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. and Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji has finally undergone but it ended with a pretty bizarre result as KSI tapped out. The boxing match was not an easy plan and was in the talks for a long time. Although IShowSpeed had pleaded a bout with KSI multiple times, it was just a few weeks ago that KSI officially accepted the offer but only for a spar rather than a high-octane match.

Speed and KSI had shared a friendly rivalry for some time now. They have competed in every career aspect including content creation, music, and sports. But the boxing spar turned out to be different. Although a friendly bout, KSI promised not to hold back in the fight and give it his all even if it would lead to Speed flatlining in the ring.

The boxing king portrayed his merciless face in the prematch interview and stated:

So when you spar with KSI you die so I am gonna have to kill Speed, rest in peace Speed sorry bro, I am gonna have to take your lifeforce and absorb it for mine, I am going to make sure he is lifeless in the ring, I am gonna make sure his body is not moving, it’s over for him, he wanted to spar me and now he will feel my wrath, Don’t you worry Speed you will be annihilated.

It is important to remember that KSI is a professional boxer with loads of professional match experience and on the contrary IShowSpeed is an amateur with no experience. Surprisingly, Speed did prove his courage and put on a brave face during the prematch interview and stated:

I don’t give a f*ck I am beating his a**, I don’t care how many fights he has had, I am beating his a**, stop doubting me you keep doubting I am beating the f*ck out of KSI bro.

Fans left surprised as KSI taps out in the fourth round despite besting IShowSpeed

Although JJ promised not to show Speed any mercy, the IShowSpeed vs KSI boxing spar had an unexpected turn of events. Fans were surprised to see that KSI had tapped out in the fourth round but for the good of Speed. IShowSpeed did show some energy, anger, and moves in the beginning but unfortunately, the sparring match was completely in favor of KSI until the unexpected happened.

Olatunji bested IShowSpeed straight out for four rounds with several brutal body shots. The streaming sensation was on the ground gasping for breath by the end of the fourth round. Darren after being left with no energy to continue, KSI being a friend had a change of mind, showed him mercy, and tapped out making Speed the official winner.

Shortly after, IShowSpeed was left in tears, the reason being KSI leaving mid-fight. The streamer claimed KSI had promised 6 rounds, and questioned why he would leave after the fourth round. However, KSI before leaving the sparring gym and for the sake of Speed’s well being convinced him to drop the fight and promised to complete the remaining rounds later.