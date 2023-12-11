Adin Ross challenges IShowSpeed to a few rounds of MMA right before his face-off against KSI

It was to everyone’s surprise that Adin David Ross in one of Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr.’s recent streams challenged him to a few rounds of MMA. Adin Ross and IShowSpeed are known for their long-lasting friendship since the Twitch era. However, it was very recently that the duo was able to meet up, regain some momentum on their friendship, and collaborate for a bunch of content.

It was only a few days back that Darren and Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji had come to an agreement and officially announced the ultimate boxing spar scheduled to happen on December 15, 2023. After that, the YouTube sensation has been seen hiring a professional boxing trainer and taking the training sessions seriously. And it seems he has been training with the Kick Star as well. A few rounds of MMA could help Speed gain some momentum and rehearse his techniques for the upcoming bout against KSI.

Adin Ross was quick to place a challenge but clever to add a few boundaries for safety purposes. He stated:

After we do boxing I want to do MMA with you, you at least owe me that because I am bigger than you, give me an MMA just a little bit of MMA, quick little MMA.

Shortly after IShowSpeed was shocked by the request and asked if he wanted to be beaten and kicked. To that, Adin Ross added,

We can do everything, everything applies yeah, no headshots with the fists but yeah you could kick, smack, wrestle, tap outs, submission.

But IShowSpeed explained the only way he would accept the challenge was to go all out and he stated, “Listen, if we f*cking do MMA we have to do all of it bro, we have to f*cking do all of it”. Although Adin Ross was in no way accepting to go all out, especially with the headshots, the streamer held tough with his point as he stated “No, No, we gotta all of it, I don’t care”.

IShowSpeed might be going to Romania with Adin Ross to train with Andrew Tate

KSI is known to be a brutal boxer and has competed against quite a handful of boxers. Surprisingly, the YouTuber has had only one loss in his entire boxing career. Although JJ has promised to just have fun and take it slow, Speed will require all the help he can get to beat KSI in the ring. Not to forget, Andrew Tate has previously made quite a name for himself with a decent record in both traditional boxing and kickboxing.

Although not confirmed yet, Darren in one of his recent streams with Adin Ross showcased his interest in meeting Andrew Tate and probably training a little with him. He then further asked the Kick sensation if he could accompany him. Shortly after a little bit of begging, Adin was down to join Speed everywhere and anywhere. But he accepted it on one term, that is to let Adin recover from the flu symptoms he was having.

Andrew Tate had expressed interest in training a fellow streamer Rangesh “N3on” Mutama in the past to get him set to face bullies down the road. However, N3on never ended up accepting the offer, and based on current developments IShowSpeed would be the one to take the offer. Speed had also detailed an unconfirmed plan stating he would like to leave in a couple of days, make a halt in Romania, train a little with Andrew Tate, and then move on to London for his bout with KSI.