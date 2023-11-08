IShowSpeed vs Kai Cenat: Who Is the Richer Streaming Sensation?

In the last couple of years, Darren “IShowSpeed” Jason Watkins Jr. and Kai Cenat have become two of the most renowned names in the streaming community. Aside from the fame, these two YouTubers also made banks from livestreaming. But the question is who is the richest streamer among the two?

Advertisement

Speed and Cenat are famous for their fun live streams and have won prestigious awards for them. But these streamers also have their fair share of controversies, making them even more popular. Incidentally, it is this popularity that helps them get more views and brand deals, which in turn contributes to their net worth. So, let’s find out who is more successful when it comes to finances, shall we?

IShowSpeed’s net worth in 2023

According to Celebrity Net Worth, IShowSpeed has an estimated net worth of $10 million. He started his career streaming video games on Twitch but eventually got banned from the platform, which coerced him to shift to YouTube. Currently, IShowSpeed has over 21.3 million subscribers on YouTube and the numbers keep on increasing.

Advertisement

Speed has lately started streaming in-real-life (IRL) content on his channel, which makes him even more successful. The 18-year-old’s primary income is from these exciting but at times controversial streams. However, he also earns quite a bit of money from brand deals. Additionally, Speed has released numerous songs, but it’s unclear if he has earned any money from them.

Kai Cenat’s net worth in 2023

From a humble beginning to winning “Streamer of the Year,” Kai Cenat has definitely come a long way. According to sources like Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $14 million. There are reports about the American making around $3 million from each Twitch stream.

Like his friend and fellow streamer IshowSpeed, Kai Cenat earns extra money from several endorsements. Aside from his Twitch account with 7.9 million followers, he also has a YouTube channel with 4.88 million subscribers. On the latter platform, he mostly uploads vlogs where he can be seen spending his fortune on his luxurious lifestyle.

Who is richer among IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat?

Lately, IShowSpeed has been getting more attention because of his traveling and interest in soccer. But it is Kai Cenat who is more rich than his friend Speed. Cenat having started his career earlier than Speed, gave him a head start.

IShowSpeed fell $4 million short of Kai Cenat’s net worth. But both streamers are worth every praise for having millions in their banks at such a young age. Moreover, considering Speed’s growth, it would be interesting to see what the results would be next year.