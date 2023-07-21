When we think about YouTube content creators, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, popularly known as just MrBeast is one of the top names that crosses our mind. As per his recent statement, most of his big-budget YouTube videos are possible only because of MrBeast Feastables chocolate bars.

Advertisement

MrBeast started his YouTube channel in the year 2012. Although he was just a child his engaging content attracted a ton of subscribers. Today he has multi-millions in subscribers count. It was in the year 2022, MrBeast started Feastables and released three different variants of chocolate bars.

MrBeast chocolate bars became an instant hit and generated millions of dollars. He claims that his big-budget videos on YouTube are made possible because of the revenue earned from Feastables. Let’s dive in to see how he makes the YouTube investments possible.

Advertisement

MrBeast Feastables is a major source of investment for Beast’s YouTube videos

MrBeast is a YouTube personality and has the fourth-largest YouTube channel in the world. Although he started his YouTube channel back in 2012, his subscriber count has now reached 169 million.

It was in the year 2022, MrBeast decided to start his own line of chocolates so he created a company named Feastables. The company started out with just three varieties but now has seven varieties of chocolate bars and 2 variants of Karl gummies. Feastables went viral and it was just in a few months the company generated $10 million.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KodaNap_/status/1680939319614210048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

MrBeast is known to spend hefty amounts on his YouTube videos. It has crossed people’s minds how he is able to afford such big-budget videos. It was until recently MrBeast stated that Feastables is the reason he is able to afford such hefty investments for the YouTube videos. He also thanked everyone who buy and eat Feastables.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HUN2R/status/1681710005072822277?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The chocolate brand has become so popular that it helps with MrBeast’s YouTube videos. He also stated earlier that he does not talk about Feastables on Twitter anymore because the chocolate bars sell out in stores very easily even before he tries putting out a word on Twitter.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RachelNield7/status/1680274931316146176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Today, MrBeast’s Feastables is popular enough that Hershey’s, a world-renowned chocolate company thinks Feastables is a major competitor. Click here to know how that was made possible.