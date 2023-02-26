“If I had blue hair, did my makeup, would you have banned me Twitch?”: Adin Ross reacts to receiving permanent ban on Twitch

After being permanently banned on Twitch, Adin Ross reacted to the whole situation. Though Twitch has not revealed why they banned the partnered streamer, Ross had hinted that Twitch was coming to get him. It is also to be noted that before the ban, Adin had moved to Kick.com, to stream permanently.

His initial few streams on the trainswreckstv-backed platform have been controversial as he ended up showing adult content to his underage audience. However, he later said that he should not have caved into what his audience wanted to see, and should have held his stance.

Ross reacts to receiving permanent ban on Twitch streaming platform

While streaming on Kick, Ross reacted to receiving a ban on the Amazon-owned platform. He argued that even though his presence on Twitch has been low, he still received a ban. He said:

“I’m not even going to bash Twitch completely, but the one thing I’ll say is this: If I had blue hair and did my makeup, would you have banned me, Twitch? It’s a serious question.”

He continued:

“Would you have permanently banned me if I had blue hair and did my makeup and fingernails, would you have permanently banned me bro? No, they wouldn’t have!”

Why was Adin Ross banned on Twitch?

While the reason for this ban is currently unknown, he has been banned in the past for varying reasons. While being a partnered streamer with the Amazon-owned platform, Ross broke a lot of their terms of service. In addition to that, he also violated the platform’s community guidelines and policies.

In the previous seven times that he was banned, it was because he was streaming while driving or streaming something that would have led to copyright infringement.

Ross started streaming on Twitch back in 2020, and received his first ban within two months of streaming on the platform. This ban lasted him a week. However, the longest time he’s been banned from the purple platform is 30 days.

Ross had a large variety of content that he streamed on Twitch. From playing games to Just chatting to interviews, the streamer had experimented a lot on the platform.

