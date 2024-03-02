“They Are Told to Believe I’m Evil Without Knowing Why” – Sneako Speaks Up About Jynxzi Canceling Their Podcast

Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy recently gave his own two cents on Nicholas “Jynxzi” Stewart canceling their podcast without any notice. It is undeniable that Sneako is currently one of the most controversial personalities in the streaming industry. Moreover, according to Sneako, most content creators try and stay away from him for fear of getting canceled.



Unfortunately, the Rumble streamer faced a similar incident recently when he was approached by Jynxzi, a reputed Twitch streamer and YouTuber for a podcast session. Since Sneako runs low on mainstream opportunities, he immediately accepted the offer. A few pictures from the shoot day were shared by an update page on Twitter proving that Jynxzi did record the entire conversation.

However, Jynxzi decided not to upload the podcast on his YouTube channel without notifying Sneako. Completely insulted by the situation, the Rumble streamer shared his thoughts during his latest livestream. Based on his claims, there were specific reasons for the Twitch star to make such a shocking decision. Sneako claimed that although Jynxzi had plotted to make him look bad, the latter could not justify his stand when Sneako began cross-questioning him.

Keeping Jynxzi as an example, Sneako stated that people were just being programmed to hate him but none knew the reason why. He further added that if the podcast were to be uploaded, it would make a dent in Jynxzi’s influence, which is why the YouTuber decided to cancel it.

Fans appear to disagree with Sneako’s point of view

Fans often disagree with Sneako’s viewpoints owing to his controversial nature, statements, and his tendency to prove his point right in all situations. Similarly, the online community was irritated listening to Sneako’s cries about such situations. They wanted him to stop beefing on social media while a commenter called him a loser for the same. A Twitter user claimed all he ever did was lie and asked him to stop crying about being censored from the entire industry. According to fans, Sneako’s untrue statements are the reason for being the most censored streaming personality.

However, there were a couple of supporters who were on Sneako’s side. They asked Jynxzi to man up and release the podcast if he had nothing to worry about. A commenter did not hold back on using slurs and insisted on shooting another podcast and refraining from hating or making someone look d*mb.