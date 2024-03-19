“Kai Might Be the Worst Video Game Player in History” – People Diss Kai Cenat’s Gaming Skills After Jynxzi Broke His Setup Following a Rainbow Six Siege Match With the 22-Year-Old

Fans recently took to social media to diss Kai Carlo Cenat III for his gaming skills after seeing how he got Nicholas “Jynxzi” Stewart frustrated enough to break his own setup. Although Kai Cenat is one of the leading live streamers of this generation, he has quite a bad reputation for his gaming skills, especially when it comes to Fortnite. His specialty ranges between collaborations, reviews, reactions, and Just Chatting.

The 22-year-old’s gaming skills have often come under question in the past. However, despite that, the Twitch streamer still gets involved in gaming wagers. There have been several instances where he has lost wagers worth hundreds and thousands.

Incidentally, Jynxzi and Kai had recently collaborated over a Rainbow Six Siege gaming broadcast, and the former even took the 22-year-old in his stream. As expected, the outcome was not pleasurable as Jynxzi lost his mind after losing the match and ended up breaking his setup. The viral video soon started trending online and fans took this opportunity to diss Kai Cenat. Keeping in mind Kai’s awful past in gaming, the online community insisted that no one should ever consciously team up with the Award-winning streamer. A person put the general consensus into words quite aptly, stating,



“Kai might be the worst video game player in history”

However, some fans blamed Junxzi for choosing Kai and shooting himself in the leg. People also pointed out how the 22-year-old had won a wager pretty recently and wondered how he could go back to being the worst within a couple of days. At the same time, some believed Jynxzi was overreacting over a mere video game.



What happened between Jynxzi and Kai Cenat?

In Jynxzi’s recent live stream on Twitch, he, Kai Cenat, and two other unspecified players were playing Rainbow Six Siege custom games. At one point, Jynxzi proceeded to make a game-changing mistake as he chose Kai Cenat as his teammate. Soon after, things went southwards as they ended up losing the game horribly. It is important to understand that Kai is not known for his gaming skills and the streamer has barely won any wagers in the past.

As expected from any dedicated gamer, the loss took a heavy toll on Jynxzi. He was visibly annoyed at how his teammates had performed in the game and exclaimed how they were not able to win even a single game. Eventually, the frustration of losing the game took over Jynxzi as he went on to break his setup. Fans were also quite open about their opinion as they insisted that choosing Kai as a teammate was a terrible mistake.