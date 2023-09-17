“It’s so hard supporting this club” – IShowSpeed questions being a Manchester United fan after the 1-3 defeat to Brighton

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. has become a well-known streamer because of his wide range of content. He even won the Variety Streamer award at the Stremys 2013 for it. The global sport soccer, or as most call it football, is also among the variety of content he offers. Recently, he showed disappointment in Manchester United’s 1-3 defeat to Brighton.

IShowSpeed’s love for soccer is no secret to the world, as he often talks about it or plays FIFA 23 on his livestream. If kicking the ball in a video game wasn’t enough, Speed played soccer in the real world. He recently participated in the Sidemen Charity Match, where he faced a crushing 8-5 defeat to rivals.

It is not only the 18-year-old streamer who lost a soccer match, as his favorite club did too. Like every other soccer enthusiast, IShowSpeed also has a favorite club and it’s Manchester United. He became a fan of the English club during the second stint of his beloved striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

IShowSpeed explains it’s tough to be a Manchester United fan

After an international break, the club soccer action has resumed across the various leagues. IShowSpeed decided to check up on his favorite club Manchester United, as they have a match against Brighton. However, the 18-year-old was met with nothing other than disappointment.

The Red Devils are not having the best season, as they currently rank 13th in the Premier League. They even went into the international break with a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal. So there were a lot of expectations for them to resume the campaign with a win. But they lost 3-1 to the 4th-ranking Brighton.

IShowSpeed was disappointed to see the latest result. He explained how difficult it is to be a Manchester United fan after witnessing their poor performances. He questioned how a club with such an incredible legacy could lose to a team with “a goddam Seagull” on their badge.

The YouTube streamer even talked about supporting Tottenham Hotspurs instead, who are currently the second-best club in EPL. Many Manchester United fans agreed with what IShowSpeed said about being a supporter of Manchester United.

Speed will get his revenge on KSI

Despite IShowSpeed’s best trials at the SIdemen Charity Match, his YouTube All-Stars lost 8-5 to Sidemen FC. Moreover, he failed to score a penalty against KSI. But in a recent interview with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, he promised to get revenge on KSI next year.

If you want to know more about IShowSpeed and his soccer craze, click here to read why he missed the penalty against KSI at the Sidemen Charity Match 2023.