IShowSpeed Is Set to Release His Debut Album Much to the Delight of His Fans

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. has become a household name in the streaming scene with over 22 million subscribers on YouTube. Aside from live streaming, he has also tried his luck in the music industry. Interestingly, it did not take long for Speed to make a name for himself in this new field, as his debut music album is set to release in a few hours.

A couple of weeks ago, the Ohio-based content creator visited Brazil. During this trip, he not only got to meet the soccer legend Ronaldo but also worked on his debut music album with the renowned Brazilian music producer DJ Scheme. Subsequently, Speed’s moderator Slipz shared on his X account that the album will release on March 24.

Although this isn’t the first time Speed has released a music track, he has never come out with a whole album. Moreover, fans will be delighted to know that the album will also feature three music videos, including the “Trip to Brazil” with Bandmanril.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the IShowSpeed music video

IShowSpeed’s upcoming album is no secret, as fans have been eagerly waiting for it to drop. Fans even hounded down DJ Scheme on social media just to get more information about the album. So, it’s only natural for the anticipation to go off the charts after Slipz revealed when the album would be released.

IShowSpeed has gotten a great response to his singles. Moreover, we can expect this upcoming album to be as successful as his past collaboration with DJ Scheme. Speed joined hands with the Brazilian music producer for “Portuginies,” which currently has over 10 million views on YouTube and 4.3 million streams on Spotify.

It will be interesting to see if Speed and Scheme’s album meets the expectations. If this collaboration turns out to be a hit, we might even see Speed make more music. However, it won’t be the first time for a YouTuber to transition to music, as KSI is an excellent example of this.