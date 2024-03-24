“You Knew Speed When He Was a Baby?” – NFL Cornerback Sauce Gardner Claims He Knew IShowSpeed Since the Streamer Was 8 Years Old

Adin David Ross’ recent Kick live stream was a lively affair as it featured not only Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. but also NFL Cornerback Sauce Gardner. IShowSpeed is one of the most popular live streamers worldwide with more than 23 million subscribers on YouTube. On the other hand, Sauce Gardner has proved his immense athletic skills as an NFL cornerback, as he went on to win several honors in just 2 years while playing for the New York Jets.

Adin Ross invited both Speed and Gardner to be a part of his recent Kick livestream. However, people were pleasantly surprised when the NFL cornerback and the YouTube streamer revealed that they had known each other since childhood. Gardner also mentioned that they used to play together when they were kids.

Upon specifically asking for how long, the 19-year-old claimed he had known Gardner since when he was only 8 years old. Adin Ross was confused by the reveal and asked Sauce,

“You knew Speed when he was a baby?”

Adin was amazed by the revelation and asked Darren why he had not told anyone about his relationship with Gardner. However, Speed appeared quite comfortable with the situation as he stated, “Nobody knew though, it was just some lowkey sh*t.” At the same time, Gardner chose to detail the situation and added, “We just decided like… I have been doing my thing in football and he has been doing his thing with streaming so we just decided to just keep it like [shrugs].” Since both Speed and the NFL cornerback decided to not get chatty about their relationship, Adin decided not to press them further.



Sauce Gardner explained why IShowSpeed “cooked” during their infamous duel in Las Vegas

Sauce Gardener, a defensive superstar went head-to-head in a matchup against IShowSpeed a little ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. However, the duel did not end well for the Jets cornerback. Despite a few attempts to slow the streaming sensation down, the 19-year-old displayed impressive skills and pace against the pro. Darren instantly bridged the gap in between as Gardner chose to give up. The clip of Sauce Gardner getting “cooked” by IShowSpeed went viral on the internet with the community appreciating Speed’s athleticism.

The Jets cornerback was forced to address the situation in Adin Ross’s latest stream. He acknowledged that Speed was really quick and also made a bunch of other excuses for giving up on the duel instead of fighting till the end. Upon debating on who would be the fastest runner on a good day, Speed immediately invited Gardner to a race while the latter made more excuses.