Jack Doherty Gets Swatted in His Own House, Fans Believe the Streamer Is Getting What He Deserves

Jack Doherty, one of the most controversial streamers worldwide recently got swatted at his own house and was not happy about how the situation unfolded. For a brief context, Jack Doherty started his career as a content creator uploading videos based on pranks and spectacular stunts but his joining the streaming industry sometime back has proved to be rather controversial.

The Kick streamer, as per his work routine, was live streaming some in-house content with a couple of popular streaming personalities, including Rangesh “N3on” Mutama and the Island Boys. However, shortly after Jack was left completely dumbfounded when someone informed him that several heavily armed police officers had showed up at at his doorstep.

Moments later, the streamer, his girlfriend, cameraman, and a bunch of his friends walked up to the door to understand the situation. They were all shocked to know from the police that someone had called them up and complained about a shooting at their location. While the police officials asked about their situation Jack reacted by stating, “Oh my god, Woah, That’s crazy, everyone’s good, Oh my god.” The armed officials after understanding about what had happened asked if they had put out their address on YouTube or elsewhere. Naturally the streamer denied sharing his address, and when the police insisted on a thorough search, Jack Doherty stated, “I mean there is definitely no shooting going on here, I live here but we were just live-streaming so that is what’s happening.”

Got swatted last night on stream and they came with the big ’s…b pic.twitter.com/9ZR66njxLw — Jack Doherty (@dohertyjackk) January 12, 2024

Considering the bad reputation of the controversial streamer and most of the other personalities in the house, it could easily have been a hater or a revenge seeker who could have purposefully swatted them out. Jack and the others present there were fortunate enough that the police had not taken any aggressive steps despite being heavily armed.

Fans believe Karma is just getting Jack Doherty back

Jack Doherty appeared to turn into a different person after being introduced to the streaming industry, joining Kick.com, and collaborating with highly controversial personalities. Thereafter, people noticed a massive change in his content as he stopped uploading pranks and stunts in favor of creating public menace, starting fights, promoting underage substance abuse, using fake IDs, speeding in public neighborhoods, mocking the disabled, and more.

Entitled influencer Jack Doherty mocks Law Enforcement after speeding in a residential neighborhood… ‼️ pic.twitter.com/8azhlSjMg6 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 10, 2024

However, the streamer crossed the fine line when he was recently pulled up by the police patrol for speeding. Fans were shocked to see how Jack insulted and mocked the officials live on stream. He also proceeded to claim that he did not care about the laws because they were for the weak. In fact, people have commonly accepted the fact that the Kick streamer is a terrible influence for his viewers, which mostly consist of teenagers and young adults.

Check the house for drugs! — Influencer Juice (@InfluencerJuice) January 12, 2024

Should have shot u tbf — Reece (@brfc_reece) January 13, 2024

After the recent incident of Jack getting swatted at his own house, fans have grown to believe that whatever is happening to him is fate punishing him for all his past deeds. Further on, people were not satisfied with the peaceful ending and claimed there was more to come. While a few laughed at how Jack’s popularity has been decreasing with each passing day, a couple of commenters desired he should have been shot by the police team or they should have searched the house for dr*gs. However, some Twitter users stuck to speaking ill about the streamer thereby calling him a freak and a p*ssy and claiming “You sh*t your pants.”